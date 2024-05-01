Stuart Varney: Where is Biden's condemnation of blatant antisemitism?

During his "My Take," on Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney addressed Biden's silence over the rise in pro-Palestinian protests across the country, arguing antisemitism on college campuses calls for the president to step up and engage the nation.

STUART VARNEY: There are times when the president should be out front, leading.

Surely, antisemitism on campus is one of those times that calls for direct presidential engagement.

It's been going on for weeks, but Biden has shrugged it off.

His press secretary said the White House would leave it to the colleges.

Then last night there was a riot at UCLA. Pro-Hamas and pro-Israel groups fought pitched battles.

It was hours before the police forced the two sides apart. Where was President Biden?

He left it to John Kirby to put out a tepid statement saying, "hate speech and hate symbols have no place in this country."

Where is the forceful condemnation of blatant antisemitism? Why not a public appearance?

Instead, the New York Times reports Biden is considering bringing some Palestinians to America to keep them safe.

What a contrast with Donald Trump.

While Biden was saying as little as possible, for fear of losing votes, Trump was forthright and immediate.

He was on with Sean Hannity last night, and said this:

DONALD TRUMP: "Biden has to do something. Biden is supposed to be the voice of our country, and he's certainly not much of a voice. It's a voice that nobody's heard. I don't think he's able to do it. I don't think he's got what it takes to do it."

He's right, and it's a familiar theme. Biden doesn't have what it takes to lead.

He doesn't have the energy. He doesn't have the mental agility to answer questions.

Trump obviously does.