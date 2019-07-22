Social media star Logan Paul: YouTube does better job monetizing for creators than Facebook

YouTube star Logan Paul told FOX Business he can’t be persuaded to leave the social media platform that has made him a multimillionaire.

“YouTube does a better job of monetizing for the creators. Like, that is the home for me as a creator,” he said on “The Claman Countdown” Monday. “Not only can my content be seen, consumed and digested, but also, they pay!”

Paul’s social media presence is spread across rival platforms Facebook and Instagram. He has 15.6 million followers on an inactive Facebook account and 16 million Instagram followers.

The 24-year-old vlogger said Facebook is late to the content monetizing game and questioned the incentive when asked if he was interested in jumping ship to another social media platform.

“Where do people watch content the most? That's where I want to post, to be honest with you,” he said. “I'm slightly not so concerned with money. Maybe that's why my expenses have surpassed my income. And that's probably not the best thing ever. But I want to be posting where my content's going to be seen and consumed.”

Paul, who has over 60 million followers across all social media platforms, has earned an estimated $14.5 million in 2018, according to Forbes. The viral YouTube star said his authentic nature is what catapulted his earning capability.

“I think its authenticity,” Paul said. “If you can be yourself and people like you, you’re golden.”

But he admits to being “terrified” about the possibility of his earnings slowly declining.

“I just sat with my financial manager he told me that. Like, I’m definitely going downhill from here,” Paul said.

Paul recently announced he is challenging his fellow YouTube stars and some of the biggest entertainers to a race in what he calls “The Challenger Games.” He is betting $100,000 that he's faster than anyone participating and all proceeds go to charity.

“I’m the fastest entertainer on the planet. I could be the quickest man on the planet,” he said.