FaceApp under fire as lawmakers ask FBI to review viral app

A popular photo app that transforms people’s faces to look older could soon be under review by the FBI after privacy concerns were raised over practices by the Russian company operating it.

Continue Reading Below

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., requested in a letter that FBI Director Christopher Wray direct resources to look into the privacy policy of FaceApp, which uses “artificial intelligence to alter a user’s photos to look younger or older, or possess a different gender.”

People on social media flooded their feeds with the images morphing their selfies into an older version of themselves, causing the app to go viral.

“However, in order to operate the application, users must provide full and irrevocable access to their personal photos and data.”

The top Senate Democrat notes that the agreement means users allow FaceApp to use any content shared with the app, including their real name or username without notifying them.

“… it is unclear how long FaceApp retains a user’s data or how a user may ensure their data is deleted after usage,” Schumer said in the letter.

Advertisement

Security experts warn the Russia-based firm Wireless Lab’s open-ended policy could pose a larger risk to users over time.

The terms of service state the company is allowed “a perpetual, irrevocable, nonexclusive, royalty-free, worldwide, fully-paid, transferable sub-license” to use photos uploaded to the app from the user.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

FOX Business' Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.