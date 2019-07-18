Search

FaceApp under fire as lawmakers ask FBI to review viral app

Security concerns over its user agreement have Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. asking the FBI to review the Russian-operated app's privacy policy.

A popular photo app that transforms people’s faces to look older could soon be under review by the FBI after privacy concerns were raised over practices by the Russian company operating it.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., requested in a letter that FBI Director Christopher Wray direct resources to look into the privacy policy of FaceApp, which uses “artificial intelligence to alter a user’s photos to look younger or older, or possess a different gender.”

People on social media flooded their feeds with the images morphing their selfies into an older version of themselves, causing the app to go viral.

“However, in order to operate the application, users must provide full and irrevocable access to their personal photos and data.”

The top Senate Democrat notes that the agreement means users allow FaceApp to use any content shared with the app, including their real name or username without notifying them.

“… it is unclear how long FaceApp retains a user’s data or how a user may ensure their data is deleted after usage,” Schumer said in the letter.

Security experts warn the Russia-based firm Wireless Lab’s open-ended policy could pose a larger risk to users over time.

FaceApp security concerns arise as Russian-owned face-aging app goes viral

While no evidence has surfaced that FaceApp is misusing photos or other data, experts said the public should exercise caution when using the service.

The terms of service state the company is allowed “a perpetual, irrevocable, nonexclusive, royalty-free, worldwide, fully-paid, transferable sub-license” to use photos uploaded to the app from the user.

FOX Business' Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.

