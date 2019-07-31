Victoria's Secret Fashion Show not happening this year: Shanina Shaik

The annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show won’t be happening this year.

Continue Reading Below

Model Shanina Shaik broke the news in an interview with the Australian Daily Telegraph, People reported.

“Unfortunately, the Victoria’s Secret show won’t be happening this year,” she told the Telegraph.

The 28-year-old said she’s disappointed, according to the report. She has modeled in the show five of the past seven years.

“It’s something I’m not used to because every year around this time I’m training like an Angel,” she said.

Advertisement

FOX Business’ request for comment from Victoria’s Secret parent company, L Brands, was not returned at the time of publication.

The fashion show’s broadcast has struggled with ratings recently, hitting a record low last year, according to The Wall Street Journal.

This year’s show already wasn’t going to be televised, the Journal reported.

Shaik said the company is “trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show,” according to People’s report.

“It’s the best show in the world,” she said.

The brand has faced criticism after Ed Razek, chief marketing officer for L Brands, said that transgender and plus-size models don’t fit in with the “fantasy” it works to create, Fox News reported. He later apologized for the remarks.

Victoria’s Secret has also faced scrutiny recently over a connection between CEO Les Wexner and accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The company has hired a law firm to review what role, if any, Epstein may have played there.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Several executives at L Brands and Victoria’s Secret have left in recent months, the Journal reported.