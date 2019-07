L Brands hires law firm to examine Jeffrey Epstein role at retail company

The board of the company that owns Victoria's Secret and other brands has hired an outside law firm to review any role financier Jeffrey Epstein may have played at the retail company.

L Brands' decision regarding the financier charged with sex trafficking was announced Thursday. Epstein has pleaded not guilty.

The company called Epstein's alleged crimes "abhorrent." It said in a statement that Epstein's business association with its founder and CEO Leslie Wexner ended nearly 12 years ago but that it took the matter seriously and so ordered a thorough review.

The company also operates Bath & Body Works. It says it doesn't believe that it ever employed Epstein or that he ever served as its authorized representative.

Epstein was found injured on the floor of his cell in the federal jail where he is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, a person familiar with the episode tells The Associated Press.

The person said Thursday that it wasn't clear whether bruising on his neck was self-inflicted or from an assault.

The financier was treated and remains in custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City.

A judge has denied bail to Epstein, ruling that he poses a danger to the public.

Epstein is accused of having sex with girls as young as 14. He's pleaded not guilty.