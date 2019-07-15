L Brands CEO Les Wexner says he was unaware of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex trafficking activity

CEO Les Wexner of L Brands, owner of Victoria's Secret, said in a letter to employees Monday that he was not aware of his former money manager Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex trafficking activity.

Wexner said in the letter he cut ties with Epstein "nearly 12 years ago" and he "regretted that my path ever crossed his."

"I would never have guessed that a person I employed more than a decade ago could have caused such pain to so many people. My heart goes out to each and every person who has been hurt," the retail head said in the letter. The New York Post reported over the weekend that aspiring Victoria's Secret models were often sent to meet with Epstein at his Manhattan home.

"I would not have continued to work with any individual capable of such egregious, sickening behavior as has been reported about him," he continued.

Wexner claimed that while Epstein managed his finances, he was unaware of any activity related to Epstein's recent sex trafficking charges.

"When Mr. Epstein was my personal money manager, he was involved in many aspects of my financial life. But let me assure you that I was NEVER aware of the illegal activity charged in the indictment," he said in the letter.

Les Wexner said in a letter to employees that he was "never aware" of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged criminal activity. (Getty Images)

Epstein pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court to charges of sex-trafficking and conspiracy. He stands accused of sexually assaulting female minors at residences in Florida and New York and faces up to 45 years in prison.

The New York City Upper East Side townhouse, where prosecutors said Epstein abused his victims and where they found a trove of pictures of naked girls, was once owned by Wexner.

The executive reportedly transferred ownership of the home to Epstein in 2011, according to The New York Times.

Epstein served 13 months of an 18-month sentence in 2008 under a plea deal that allowed him to plead guilty to lesser state charges. Trump administration official Alex Acosta, who served as a U.S. attorney in Florida during the 2008 case, resigned as Labor Secretary on Friday after facing heavy criticism for his role in negotiating the plea deal.

FOX Business's Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.