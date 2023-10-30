Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Ukraine: 'Right now would be a great time to negotiate' amid 'stalemate'

'It’s costing a lot of lives in Ukraine and Russia,' Tuberville said of the ongoing war in Ukraine, 'There is no reason to have this'

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., tells ‘Kudlow’ that the U.S. should give money to Israel and close the southern border to ensure domestic safety. video

Hamas did not attack military targets, they attacked civilians: Sen. Tuberville

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., tells ‘Kudlow’ that the U.S. should give money to Israel and close the southern border to ensure domestic safety.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., of the Armed Services Committee warned Monday that the war in Ukraine is "costing American taxpayers an arm and a leg," and declared, "We have to get this conflict over with."

"Right now would be a great time to negotiate over in Ukraine and Moscow to get this thing stopped, because they pretty much have a stalemate as we speak," Tuberville said on "Kudlow." There’s not going to be a lot of fighting happening. We have got to get this conflict over with. It is costing American taxpayers an arm and a leg, and it’s costing a lot of lives in Ukraine and Russia. There is no reason to have this."

After a devastating terror attack on Oct. 7, the Israel-Palestinian conflict has eclipsed the war in Ukraine as the major conflict being discussed on the international stage. Many American politicians, facing their own economic hardships at home, are at odds about how foreign aid should be divided going forward. 

LIVE UPDATES: ISRAEL AT WAR WITH HAMAS 

House Republicans have rolled out a bill giving $14.3 billion in aid to Israel, while cutting into cash President Biden allocated toward the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) last year. The bill put newly elected Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. at odds with the Democrat-controlled Senate and White House, both of which are pushing for Israel aid to be tied with dollars for Ukraine’s defense against Russia. 

After FOX Business host Larry Kudlow spoke about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statements rejecting the idea of a ceasefire, his guest Tuberville derided the state of the world amid Biden’s presidency.

"If you’re talking about chaos, Larry, there is chaos all over the world, and I don’t think Joe Biden can spell ‘chaos,’ but he’s managed to ride the fence long enough, to put everybody, I mean everybody around the world, in harm’s way," he said.

Larry Kudlow and Tom Tuberville

Sen. Tuberville spoke to FOX Business host Larry Kudlow about the conflict in Ukraine. (FOX News)

Tuberville noted that Hamas truly "went a step too far" with its attack on civilians, declaring America needs to support its ally and "give them money," adding, "We’ll probably have some kind of a vote on that this week."

REP. JAYAPAL WARNS PRESIDENT BIDEN, SAYS HE NEEDS TO BE ‘CAREFUL’ ABOUT SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL 

Tuberville made a key distinction that he supports defending the national security of the United States itself as well, warning the conflict in Israel may be a harbinger of attacks in America.

"Now I’m also for giving money, but I’m also closing our border, because Larry, the first thing that we should have done as soon as this happened is close our borders," he said. "There are over 2-300,000 Middle Eastern people that have crossed that border in the last two-and-a-half years. We’re in trouble, this country is in trouble. We’re gonna have a 9/11 a month if we don’t watch it, but Joe Biden couldn’t care less. His administration is asleep at the wheel."

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky pictured during a press conference following a meeting between the Prime Minister and Ukrainian President, in Brussels, Wednesday 11 October 2023. ( (photo by Eric Lalmand / Pool / Photo News via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

