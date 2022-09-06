Randi Weingarten damaged a generation of kids by keeping schools closed: Karol Markowicz

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz blamed American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten for falling U.S. test scores, calling the union head a "partisan leftist activist" for keeping schools closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's important to understand that when we read stories about the pandemic causing learning loss, we need to understand that it wasn't the pandemic that did it. It was a trifecta of the teachers' unions with people like Randi Weingarten leading the way, the Democratic Party and the liberal media that covered for them," Marcowicz told "Varney & Co."

"Those three parties in part tried to hurt Donald Trump. And that's why they did it. And that was more important to them than the education of children. And we can never forget. We can never forgive. And we have to hold these people accountable."

A report on the nation's plummeting test scores was published by the Department of Education on Thursday, showing dramatic losses across the board for students in the U.S.

Reading scores saw their largest decrease in 30 years, while math scores had their first decrease in the history of the testing regimen done by the National Center for Education Statistics, a branch of the federal government.

Fox News Digital reported in March that the COVID pandemic contributed to a third of young grade school students missing reading benchmarks, which is up significantly from pre-pandemic rates.

Markowicz said after Weingarten spoke with the CDC about crafting health care policy, she blocked the schoolhouse door for thousands of children across the country.

"And what we found in this latest news is that these numbers have fallen so sharply, and they've fallen, of course, even worse for minority children. She didn't care about that at all. She had her priorities, and it hurt us all."

