R. Kelly denied bail in sex trafficking case

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered R. Kelly held in a Chicago jail without bond on sex-related charges, saying that the R&B singer had failed to convince the court that he would not commit new crimes if released.

Continue Reading Below

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber handed down the ruling after Kelly was arrested last week. He faces charges in Chicago and New York including having sex with minors and trying to cover up the crimes by paying off victims and their families.

Kelly, wearing an orange jumpsuit and shackled at the ankles, did not speak except to say "yes, sir" when the judge asked if he understood the charges. His attorney, Steve Greenberg, submitted a not guilty plea.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Angel Krull said Kelly was "an extreme danger to the community, especially minor girls." She also argued that he might flee if released.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

"If he was attracted in 1999 to middle school girls, he's still attracted to middle school girls," Krull said. "It's who the defendant is and that, your honor, makes him a danger today."

Kelly was first arrested on sex charges in 2002 but was acquitted by a Chicago jury in 2008. He was arrested earlier this year on new state charges brought by Illinois prosecutors. His arrest last week was on separate federal charges.