Disney heiress Abigail Disney says she was ‘livid’ about worker conditions at theme park after going undercover

Walt Disney Co. heiress Abigail Disney said “The Happiest Place on Earth” isn’t bringing joy to theme park employees.

Disney revealed to Yahoo! News’ “Through Her Eyes” that she recently went undercover to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., and was left “livid” after seeing the conditions employees endured. The heiress said she decided to conduct her own investigation after a distressed worker contacted her on Facebook.

“Every single one of these people I talked to were saying, ‘I don't know how I can maintain this face of joy and warmth when I have to go home and forage for food in other people's garbage,’” she told Yahoo! News in an interview published Monday.

“I was so livid when I came out of there because, you know, my grandfather taught me to revere these people that take your tickets, that pour your soda,” Disney added. “Those people are much of the recipe for success.”

Disney then directed her criticism toward Bob Iger, saying the Disney CEO isn’t doing enough to help the company’s employees.

“Bob needs to understand he's an employee, just the same as the people scrubbing gum off the sidewalk are employees,” the heiress said. “And they're entitled to all the same dignity and human rights that he is.”

Disney's comments came the same day Bloomberg reported the theme park was tracking guests through its smartphone apps and electronic wristband MagicBand. Theme park officials can then see which rides attendees prefer and what TV and film merchandise is flying off the shelves.

In April, Disney made headlines when she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post slamming Iger for his $65.6 million salary. The CEO earned 1,424 times more than the median Disney employee last year, according to a study by Equilar. The company has faced criticism in recent years over its pay policies at Disneyland and other theme parks.

“The system is the problem, and the people inside of the system who are perfectly comfortable with the system are the problem,” the philanthropist and filmmaker said in Monday’s interview. “I don't think any president of the United States has as much power as some CEOs in this country.”

Disney joined more than a dozen billionaires last month urging lawmakers to raise their taxes. The billionaires penned a letter addressed to 2020 presidential candidates asking them to support “a moderate wealth tax” on billionaires to fund projects addressing issues such as clean energy, infrastructure and healthcare.

Disney said she signed the letter because she has “more than enough” money.

“And if you’ve got $1 billion, there’s not a thing on this earth you can’t afford,” Disney said.

Fox Business' Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.