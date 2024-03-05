Expand / Collapse search
Puff, puff, pay: Business offers competitive salary to smoke weed as a cannabis connoisseur

Smoking accessories company DaySavers is looking for a candidate to help produce creative content

Stoners, rejoice! If you've ever been fired for failing a drug test – or maybe your ambitions are as high as you want to be – this new role might be the one for you.

The "Ultimate Stoners Dream Job" is an idea conjured up by DaySavers, a smoking accessories company, that is looking for eligible candidates who not only love to smoke weed, but also have an affinity for graphic design, videography, social media and other creative skills.

According to a webpage detailing the role, "one full-time team member" will take on the tasks involving content creation for DaySavers' website and social media accounts.

Marijuana leaves

Marijuana leaves. DaySavers is offering a full-time job to one person who is a good fit. (Getty / Getty Images)

"We are looking for social media content, blogs, Instagram photos, video reviews, TikToks, and more! If you have professional experience in social media content creation and management, the portfolio to back it up, and a passion for cannabis, we want your application!" the site reads. 

The company will also provide the selected candidates a number of its smoking supplies, including grinders, pre-roll cones and blunt tubes.

To sweeten the "pot," the role pays over $70,000 a year, according to Forbes.

Pink marijuana joint being rolled

DaySavers' cannabis connoisseur (Photo by DANIEL MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

DaySavers will fly selected candidates to the company's headquarters in the Pacific Northwest while also allowing them an opportunity to attend an annual trade show in cities like New York, Chicago, Las Vegas and others.

According to its site, multiple candidates will be chosen to participate, but only one will secure the full-time position.

Cannabis products have become a hot topic in recent years as consumers turn to oils, calming supplements, gummies and topicals that suit their needs.

However, marijuana itself contains higher amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) which gives the drug its psychoactive quality.

According to data from recent analysis and studies, people who have had at least one psychotic episode after using cannabis are almost 50% more likely to develop schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, and that the risk is even higher for teens and young adults.

Despite growing concerns surrounding the substance, marijuana is currently decriminalized and recognized as a recreational drug in twenty-five U.S. states.

