'Property Brothers' sibling JD Scott opens up about illness

J.D. Scot, brother of "Property Brothers" stars Drew and Jonathan, opened up to the public this week about an illness he has been experiencing for the last year. Doctors have told Scott they still are not entirely sure what it is.

Scott and his fiancé Annalee Belle posted a nearly 27-minute-long video on his Instagram account on Monday. In the video, Scott and his fiancé went on to talk in great depth about the medical struggles he has been facing for the last 14 months.

Scott posted a warning along with the video to explain that it would be "long and quite emotional at times," also asking viewers to bear with him.

"Human beings are delicate creatures and I found out just how delicate this last year as I struggled against something very serious," he posted.

Scott recalled being overwhelmed by extreme sensitivity to temperatures over 70 degrees, among other symptoms, to the point Scott ended up in the hospital.

"That event there was so bad that I thought that I was dying," he said.

Scott said doctors ran various tests and eventually ran a few MRIs, concerned there was something going on inside his brain. He said doctors initially thought it was lupus, an autoimmune disease.

Doctors later determined it was not lupus, but rather two brain aneurysms.

Scott said he also began experiencing a "crawly feeling" in his head. After more tests, Scott said a neurologist pointed to a “pretty rare” condition called a nummular headache.

“He said to me, ‘It is possible that you’re not suffering from one thing, that it’s a few things that are culminating into these symptoms,’ ” Scott said.

Eventually, he visited a functional physician. Scott said the physician told him it was likely many issues working together. Tests found an infection that showed Scott’s body was reacting in the way it might to an autoimmune disease, with his antibodies “through the roof.”

The doctor prescribed him antibiotics about a month ago and suggested a diet that cuts out wheat, dairy, soy, gluten and sugar. Although he is not "cured," Scott said at the end of the video that things have gotten better.

"Happy things are improving," he said. "The world and life work in mysterious ways. I am so grateful for [Annalee] because I wouldn't have made it."

The couple also thanked viewers for their support.