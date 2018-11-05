Looking to sell your home? Top advice from the 'Property Brothers'

HGTV’s "Property Brothers," starring Drew and Jonathan Scott, say one of the biggest mistakes a majority of homeowners make when looking to sell their property quickly is not spending any money at all.

Continue Reading Below

“People say this all the time, 'I don't want to spend any money. I just want to get out of my house and I want to move on,” Drew Scott tells FOX Business.

But, in fact, the twins say spending a little bit of cash can go a long way when you’re looking to move rapidly.

“It’s the little things like fixing broken titles or even fingerprints all over your walls. All those little things add up to a big negative for buyers. So, clean up the small stuff first,” Drew Scott adds.

The brothers say they recently got a lot of questions from fans on the current condition of the real estate industry, but despite all the “doom and gloom” reports, it is hard to determine what is really going to happen.

“No one knows when the market is going to crash or when it's going to spike. All I know is that there's been a lot of legislation that has changed that will protect homeowners and protect first-time homebuyers to make sure people aren't over leveraging them,” Jonathan Scott says.

Advertisement

The Scotts say while there is always going to be a little bit of fluctuation in the marketplace, it is always better to play it safe.

“I would say it's definitely not an economy right now or a market where you want to speculate and you want to do the things that are too risky. Make sure that your margins are safe and make sure you're doing smart things. There are a lot of people who lost their shirts when the last crash happened,” Jonathan Scott added.

And while the gap for attaining real estate, especially for millennials, is widening because of the prices going up, the brothers encourage people to get creative when buying your first home.

“Partner with someone or a family member,” they said, adding that if you look at the trajectory of the real estate market throughout history, it “only keeps going up.”