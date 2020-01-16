Procter & Gamble’s Olay Super Bowl ad is space-themed, female-led

Procter & Gamble’s beauty brand, Olay, is tapping its celebrity talent for a space-themed Super Bowl commercial with an all-female cast starring spokesmodels Lilly Singh. Busy Phillips, actress Taraji P. Henson, news anchor Katie Couric and astronaut Nicole Scott.

In a comedic teaser posted to YouTube on Wednesday, Couric introduces Olay’s space mission while Singh, Phillips and Scott take a picturesque walk with their helmets off and branded space suits front and center.

Henson closes out the 19-second video with a prominent Girls Who Code patch on her jacket. She tells the audience that details of Olay’s mission will be revealed on Feb. 2, 2020 — just in time for football’s biggest night.

The teaser ends with a hashtag that says #MakeSpaceForWomen and a Twitter logo. Procter & Gamble will donate $1 to Girls Who Code every time the hashtag is used, according to a report from Media Post.

Money donated to the female-focused STEM organization will help Girls Who Code continue its mission to help girls 17 and under learn to program computers. This technical skill creates an easier path for girls to lead STEM careers including scientists, engineers and space explorers.

The commercial won’t be the first time Procter & Gamble has put Olay at the forefront of its Super Bowl roster.

Last year, the company aired a mock slasher film commercial starring actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, which featured a humorous social media hashtag called #KillerSkin.

“It’s no secret that Super Bowl ads are still predominantly male-centric. We want to lead the charge in making space for women during the Big Game," Kate DiCarlo, Procter & Gamble’s spokeswoman said regarding the company’s strategy.

A 30-second Super Bowl commercial is estimated to cost about $5.6 million this year, according to AdAge.

Super Bowl LIV will be at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Feb. 2. Fans can tune in on FOX at 6:30 p.m. EST.