Poland president says Trump's 'comeback' reverses the 'hurt, damage' done by Biden

The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, is expressing his hope for clear and efficient international relations under President Donald Trump’s second administration – the alleged opposite of what the European nation faced with the Biden White House.

"I belong to those European politicians and to those European observers who are looking at the comeback of President Donald Trump to the White House in a very calm way," President Duda told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo via translator at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

During his first week in the Oval Office, Trump reversed many of the policies penned during President Joe Biden’s tenure, including export limitations on artificial intelligence chips to Poland.

"In Poland, we have a feeling that we have been hurt by this decision," Duda said, "and there is a deep sense of disappointment with this policy and decisions taken by President Biden and his administration."

TRUMP OUTLINES TAX CUT PLANS, TELLS WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM ‘MAKE YOUR PRODUCT IN AMERICA’

"As a result of that decision, Poland has found itself among the countries which are not in the first tier of U.S. allies. So we have been pushed to second or even third tier of those countries who are not very highly trusted by the United States. So it is also my feeling, my personal feeling that it has caused some hurt and damage here in Poland," he expanded.

Duda met with Trump last April in New York where they had "a very long discussion" about the expected foreign policy changes between the two nations.

In Friday's "Mornings with Maria" appearance, Duda said he’s awaiting the "continuation" of Trump’s "experience" gained during his first four years as president.

"He has brought forward very clear arguments concerning relations between the United States and European countries, especially those rich countries, those very affluent countries. And the arguments that President Donald Trump has presented have been very logical and very clear," Duda noted.

"And I do believe that Donald Trump is right."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Poland and the U.S. share similar views on domestic border security, according to Duda, and both countries are "determined" to end Russia’s war on Ukraine which began nearly three years ago.

"[Trump] is very much determined and he's got this very out-of-the-box view of politics. So if he's saying that, I believe that this is going to come true," Duda said, "it is going to happen."