Trump threatens tariffs on Russian imports to the US over war in Ukraine

President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on Russian imports to the United States if a deal isn't struck soon to end the war in Ukraine.



"I’m not looking to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President Putin - and this despite the Radical Left’s Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "We must never forget that Russia helped us win the Second World War, losing almost 60,000,000 lives in the process."

Trump continued, "All of that being said, I’m going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE. If we don’t make a ‘deal,’ and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries."

TRUMP PLANS 10% TARIFFS ON CHINESE IMPORTS ON FEB. 1

"Let’s get this war, which never would have started if I were President, over with!" Trump said. "We can do it the easy way, or the hard way - and the easy way is always better. It’s time to ‘MAKE A DEAL.’ NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!"

Trump was asked in the Oval Office on Tuesday evening if he would add additional sanctions on Russia if Vladimir Putin did not negotiate a ceasefire deal with Ukraine soon.

"Sounds likely," Trump responded, adding: "The war should have never started. If you had a competent president, which you didn't, the war wouldn't have happened. The war in Ukraine would have never happened if I were president."

"Russia never would have gone into Ukraine. I had a very strong understanding with Putin that it would have never, ever happened," Trump told reporters. "He disrespected Biden. Very simple. He disrespects people. He's smart. He understands. He disrespected Biden."

On whether the U.S. would continue sending military aid to Ukraine, Trump argued that America was contributing about $200 billion more to Kyiv than the European Union.

RUSSIA SOUNDS OFF ON TRUMP’S THREAT TO RETAKE THE PANAMA CANAL



"We're talking to [Ukrainian President Voldymyr] Zelensky. We're going to be talking with President Putin very soon. And we'll see how it all happens," Trump said, adding, "I do feel the European Union should be paying a lot more than they're paying… It affects them more than it affects us. We have an ocean in between, right?"

"The European Union should equalize. We're in there for $200 billion more than the European Union. I mean, what are we, stupid? I guess the answer is yes, because they must think so," he said.

The president was also asked when he would meet with Putin.

"Anytime they want, I'll meet. I'd like to see that end," Trump told reporters. "Millions of people are being killed – It's a vicious situation. And now, largely soldiers. A lot of people have been killed in the cities. They look like demolition sites, buildings, massive buildings bombed and coming down. The thing with Ukraine is that many more people died than your reporting."

Trump estimated that Russia has lost approximately 800,000 soldiers, and between 600,000 to 700,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the conflict.

His comments echo those Trump made a day earlier from the Oval Office when he accused Putin of "destroying Russia."

"I think he's destroying Russia by not making a deal," Trump told reporters Monday hours after his inauguration. "I think Russia's going to be in big trouble. You take a look at their economy. You take a look at the inflation in Russia. So I would – I would hope, I get along with him great, and you know, I would hope he wants to make a deal."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Tuesday, Putin's foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, told reporters that Moscow was "taking into account" Trump's comments in the Oval Office, and the Russians are "ready and open for a dialogue with the new U.S. administration on the Ukraine conflict," according to the New York Times.

"If the relevant signals come in from Washington, then we’ll pick them up and will be ready to hold negotiations," Ushakov reportedly added.