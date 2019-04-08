Piscopo: Ocasio-Cortez's fake accent ripe for 'SNL' parody

Longtime actor and comedian Joe Piscopo praised “Saturday Night Live” after it gave former Vice President Joe Biden, played by Jason Sudeikis, sensitivity training, and he also wants to see more sketches involving Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., whom he said is ripe for parody.

“It was funny and they did not make fun of President Trump — hallelujah,” he said during an appearance on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” on Monday. “I thought the sketch was right on the mark.”

But the “SNL” alum also thought they should have made fun of Ocasio-Cortez, who recently adopted an accent to talk to a predominately African American audience during a speech.

“I wanted to see that sketch when AOC was there at the Al Sharpton [National Action Network] and was going, ‘I know what it means to fold clothing,’” he said. “That was so uncomfortable.”

Piscopo also enjoyed Kate McKinnon’s portrayal of U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May. He believes it was “the top of the game.”

“That was one of the greatest sketches I’ve ever seen,” he said.