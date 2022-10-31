Piers Morgan roasts the left's 'miserably predictable' meltdown over Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

Piers Morgan, host of "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on Fox Nation, predicted on "Fox & Friends" Monday that Elon Musk will eventually restore Twitter to a fair and open platform that doesn't censor conservative commentators. And while Morgan blasted the left's "miserably predictable" reaction to Musk's takeover, he said it's unlikely they'll actually leave the platform.

PIERS MORGAN: Joe Rogan is spot on. What you've seen with Twitter is a very woke workforce who had basically been shadow-banning conservative commentators from Twitter for a long time. We've all known this. They've also been almost exclusively banning people on the right without banning people on the left for similar offenses. … But there again, [Elon Musk] is going to bring back comedy, the ability to have a laugh, to banter with people without fearing that you're going to get canceled. And I really think this is long overdue. And the reaction from the left, I have to say, has been miserably predictable. It reminds me of when Donald Trump was named president. They all said, 'we're all leaving the country.'

None of them left the country. And the same rule now saying, chucking their rattles out of their stroller and saying, 'we're all going to leave Twitter.' They're not going to leave Twitter because they love Twitter as much as I do. They're addicted to the damn thing. So I think what you're going to see is a lot of whining, a lot of throwing rattles around, and then it will calm down, and we'll actually probably find that Elon Musk restores Twitter to what it should have been, which is a fair, open platform for people of all persuasions and all views.