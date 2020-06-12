P&G ad campaign urges white Americans to fight racism

Procter & Gamble launched a new ad campaign this week challenging racial inequality in the U.S.

The ad, called “The Choice,” encourages white Americans to “take action” and use their power to fight racism.

“The Choice” was first aired Wednesday, the second night of Oprah Winfrey’s town hall on race, “OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?,” according to a report from Adweek. The ad was also posted to YouTube on the same day.

The entire 75-second ad shows extreme close-ups of people’s skin and faces -- both black and white. According to Adweek, it's set to the song “Doomed,” by Moses Sumney.

“The Choice” begins by asking how black Americans should respond “when we are shown over and over and over that our lives do not matter?”

It then shifts to showing the back of a white person with the words: “Being white in America is not needing to state your life matters. And when your life matters, you have power.”

The ad proceeds to encourage white Americans to use that power “to be anti-racist.”

“Words and feelings are not enough,” the ad says. “Now is the time to take action.”

The ad ends with a web link to resources for taking action, including reading, watching and listening, donating and engaging.

“Racial inequality is the inescapable reality of America,” the resources website says. "It didn’t begin with us, but it can end with us. If we choose to act.”

This isn’t the first time P&G has used such spots to address racial bias.

Last year, the consumer goods company released an ad called “The Look” about the bias that black men face and in 2017, it launched an ad called “The Talk” about how black parents in America have to warn their children of racial bias and prejudice, according to Adweek.

