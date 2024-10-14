Expand / Collapse search
NYC business tycoon mulling mayoral run if Adams resigns or is ousted

Adams has faced calls to resign after he was indicted on federal corruption charges

John Catsimaditis, a New York City billionaire, is mulling a mayoral bid if Eric Adams resigns or is ousted.

"The consideration is certainly there," United Refining Company Chairman and CEO John Catsimatidis said on "Mornings with Maria" Monday.

"We need common sense to prevail… We need common sense individuals, too, for New York to make a comeback because we're losing it."

Catsimatidis, also the CEO of grocery chain Gristedes and real estate and aviation company Red Apple Group, told host Maria Bartiromo about other names, including former Mayor Mike Bloomberg and former N.Y. Gov. David Paterson, who may consider throwing their hat in the ring.

STUART VARNEY: DEMOCRAT RULE IS TO BLAME FOR NEW YORK CITY'S PROBLEMS 

"I hear Mike Bloomberg is considering it… which he is a very fine individual… if he could do it, then he should try to do it, too. Governor Paterson, who's on our show a few times a week, is a very capable individual," the WABC radio host said.

John Catsimatidis (Left) Eric Adams (Right)

United Refining Company Chairman and CEO John Catsimatidis says he is considering a NYC mayoral bid if Eric Adams resigns amid a corruption controversy. (Getty/FOX Business)

Adams is accused of turning unlawful bribes and campaign contributions around to rack up taxpayer cash in the form of "matching" grants that pay out $8 to 1. Prosecutors accused him of accepting bribes and soliciting illegal campaign contributions from foreign nationals.

Adams, a former cop, could face up to 45 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

The Democratic mayor has resisted calls to resign despite a new Marist poll that found 69% of city residents say Adams should resign. Even within his own party, 71% of New York City Democrats think he should step down.

While staying tight-lipped on whether he would run, Catsimatidis said he hopes New York City can elect a leader to clean up the "mess" created by Democratic policies.

"The streets are a mess. The crime is a mess. And no matter what the crime statistics are, people are scared to walk around and that's what the truth is," the business tycoon said.

Catsimatidis highlighted the city's migrant crisis, rampant crime, low morale among law enforcement and even police staffing shortages.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.