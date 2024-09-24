Stuart Varney: Democrat rule is to blame for New York City's problems

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney addressed the crime and immigration problems plaguing New York City as a violent Venezuelan gang terrorizes neighborhoods and the city government is besieged by scandals.

STUART VARNEY: New York City is in very bad shape and that's an understatement.

The latest outrage is about the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. In just one year, this gang has become a successful criminal enterprise.

They operate from inside city shelters. Dealing drugs, selling illegal guns and organizing prostitution.

They are armed. They intimidate and terrorize whole neighborhoods. The police department's anti-gang unit is overwhelmed.

Get this. They can't be sent back because Venezuela won't take them, and they are here legally because of a special deal the Biden-Harris team worked out with Venezuela's dictator.

Plus, of course, New York is a sanctuary city and must accept illegals and pay for them.

Meanwhile, the city's government is paralyzed. The police chief resigned. The replacement chief just had his home searched by the FBI.

There are several investigations reaching into the mayor's office relating to foreign money influence and the mayor's chief counsel resigned last month, saying she can't effectively represent him.

Half the city's bus riders don't pay the fare. The big office buildings in Midtown Manhattan are half empty.

Tax revenue is way down and crime is way up. It is a litany of problems that make you feel like a break-down is near.

I don't mean to pile on, but it has to be said, the one-party rule is to blame.

For ten years, Democratic mayors have brought disaster.

The mayor and the teachers union kept the schools closed for far too long.

The response to the George Floyd riots was pathetic. The rioters ran amok.

A demoralized police force lost thousands of experienced officers and a radical D.A. put criminals back on the streets.

Unfortunately, the Democrats have locked in power for a long time to come.

No wonder remote work looks attractive.

