Stuart Varney: London got it right while NYC remains mired in 'crisis'

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney compared life in London to New York City after his recent trip back to the United Kingdom, arguing NYC's "lousy" one-party government has embroiled the city in "crisis."

STUART VARNEY: I spent the last five days in London. It was my first time back in 30 years.

Here's what I saw. A clean, well-run city. No migrants on the street. Very few homeless and it seemed relatively calm.

That's a strange word to use, but in big cities these days, "calm" is a scarce commodity.

I didn't feel threatened. Convenience stores did not lock things up. Public transportation was highly efficient and clean.

I came away thinking how much better London had become.

Last night, I returned to New York. Here's what I saw. A city that's in crisis.

The mayor, Eric Adams, is besieged by scandal. His police chief and chief counsel have resigned.

Two former fire chiefs have been charged with bribery. The city's government is paralyzed.

The city is dirty. Services have been cut back to pay for migrants who you see everywhere.

Homeless people beg openly. There is a pervasive sense of danger.

New Yorkers feel threatened by the street crime that appears on local news every night.

Stores lock things up, which implies a moral problem. Just like the buses, half the riders don't pay.

There's a legal problem too. Manhattan's District Attorney Alvin Bragg regularly turns criminals loose.

He's bent and twisted the law to prosecute Donald Trump. He wants to put him in prison in the middle of a presidential election.

This is the city I came back to. This is the city I have lived in for over 40 years. I love it. After all these years, I feel like I fit in.

But it is clearly in crisis, and I'm trying to figure out what went wrong.

My conclusion is a lousy one-party government for the last ten years, complicated by a wrong-headed response to the pandemic and an out-of-control border that dumps hundreds of thousands of migrants on to our streets and into our schools.

London seems to have gotten it right. New York has not.

