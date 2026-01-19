Airlines have 580 million reasons to like GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, analysis finds

Airlines stand to save a potential $580 million as travelers slim down thanks to the effects of weight-loss drugs, a new study found.

Sheila Kahyaoglu, an equity analyst at Jefferies and an author of the study, says the top four U.S. airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, stand to save money each year because the lessened weight will lower fuel costs.

"Airlines have a history of being vigilant around aircraft weight savings, from olives (pitless, of course) to paper stock," the report says. "Passenger waist lines have thus far been out of their control."

"It only makes sense that the weight of their passengers also impacts their costs," Kahyaoglu told The New York Times.

The report comes as weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy become more popular across the U.S.

Novo Nordisk, the company behind Wegovy, is also pursuing an oral version of the drug so customers don't have to take shots.

Novo Nordisk executive Dave Moore told Fox Business the drug was approved in December 2025 by the Food and Drug Administration as the first oral GLP-1 drug and launched on U.S. markets earlier this month.

"There are so many patients that have been on the sidelines just waiting because they didn't really see themselves treating with an injection," Moore said on " The Claman Countdown ." "Now that the pill is available, we are seeing a lot of excitement and a lot of activity."

Pricing for the semaglutide pill is lower than that of the injectable version for those paying cash. Eligible, insured customers will pay about $25 a month while uninsured will pay $149 a month, FOX Business anchor Liz Claman reported.