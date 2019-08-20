James Bond takes 'No Time to Die' - a look back at the top 10 box office earners

The name is Bond. James Bond.

The 25th installment of the classic franchise was finally revealed on Twitter, with an aptly named title reveal, “No Time to Die.” With a decades-long run that has raked in billions at the box office, 007 is sure to be a pop culture phenomenon that won’t go away.

In a teaser trailer released on YouTube, fans could take in a behind-the-scenes look at the film, set to be released in 2020.

Daniel Craig plays Bond, who comes out of retirement while living in Jamaica to rescue a kidnapped scientist, according to a press announcement.

FOX Business takes a closer look at 10 of the top James Bond films that made this British spy anthology the success it is today.

10. Octopussy

Release Date: June 6, 1983

Gross Box Office: $67.9 million

Inspired by Ian Flemming’s 1966 short story collection “Octopussy and The Living Daylights,” this 13th title in the Bond franchise starred Roger Moore as the globe-trotting secret agent.

With jewelry heists, Soviet espionage and a threat of nuclear weapons, “Octopussy” has all the pieces of a classic action movie hit.

9. Moonraker

Release Date: June 29, 1979

Gross Box Office: $70.3 million

The 70s were for space travel, and that included international superspies. Moore played the role of Bond for a fourth time and stole the show with combat skills that were quite literally out of this world.

It was the franchise’s top earning flick until it was dethroned by “GoldeneEye” 16 years later.

8. GoldenEye

Release Date: Nov. 13, 1995

Gross Box Office: $106.4 million

Pierce Bronsan made his debut as Bond in “GoldenEye” and battles it out with a former compatriot and deadly female assassin. Only Bond could save the world from an interstellar weapon while cleaning out ticket sales. As the 17th installment, this is the first Bond film that surpassed $100 million.

7. Tomorrow Never Dies

Release Date: Dec. 16, 1997

Gross Box Office: $125.3 million

Reprising his role as 007, Bronsan starred alongside a talented cast that included Jonathan Pryce, Michelle Yeoh and Teri Hatcher. Jumping between China and the west, “Tomorrow Never Dies” features an estimated death count of 197—making it one of the deadliest Bond films to date.

6. The World is Not Enough

Release Date: Nov. 19, 1999

Gross Box Office: $126.9 million

Going in for a third time, Bronsan played the role of the spy extraordinaire while actor Desmond Llewelyn made his departure as Q. It is the first film in the franchise that features a female character as one of the lead antagonists. This role was played by French actress Sophie Marceau.

5. Die Another Day

Release Date: Nov. 22, 2002

Gross Box Office: $160.9 million

With a $33.1 million increase from its previous title, “Die Another Day” is Bronsan’s most successful Bond film. Starring alongside Halle Berry, this action-packed flick includes double crossing, prison sentences and impending destruction.

4. Casino Royale

Release Date: Nov. 17, 2006

Gross Box Office: $167.4 million

With a mission to undo what was done in the 1967 version, which was released as a satirical spy comedy by Famous Artists Productions—“Casino Royale” rebooted the Bond franchise as a whole. Daniel Craig made his debut as Bond and brought character development to the forefront.

3. Quantum of Solace

Release Date: Nov. 14, 2008

Gross Box Office: $168.4 million

This is the second Bond film that starred Craig and was fastest paced film in the series—spanning only 106 minutes. Despite this, “Quantum of Solace” is gritty and violent with a personal mission.

2. Spectre

Release Date: Nov. 6, 2015

Gross Box Office: $200.1 million

Making a $31.7 million increase from the last, “Spectre” is Craig’s fourth appearance as Bond and goes into the world of organized crime. It was one of the franchise’s most expensive films to produce, costing over $300 million.

1. Skyfall

Release Date: Nov. 9, 2012

Gross Box Office: $304.4 million

According to fans and critics, “Skyfall” is one of the best Bond films to date, and the numbers appear to be in agreement. It also scored five Oscar nominations and won two. This is Craig’s third appearance and possibly his best if the 25th installment doesn’t beat his record.

