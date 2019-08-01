'Fast & Furious' $5B franchise expecting to rake in millions with 'Hobbs & Shaw' premiere

Image 1 of 9 ▼ This image released by Universal Pictures shows Dwayne Johnson, left, and Jason Statham in a scene from "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw." (Daniel Smith/Universal Pictures via AP)

The latest continuation of the Fast & Furious franchise raced to theaters Friday with high expectations.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, is anticipated to come out of its debut weekend earning between $60 to 65 million in the U.S., according to the Hollywood Reporter. Other predictions go well beyond $70 million.

Although the movie is not out yet in China, France and Korea, it is expected to earn around $190 million globally this weekend.

The Fast & Furious franchise has done considerably well throughout its 18 year lifespan. Since the first film’s debut in 2009, the franchise has made a total of $5.1 billion, earning $1.5 billion domestically and $3.6 billion overseas.

Here's how the franchise made its billions:

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The first Fast & Furious film introduced audiences to LAPD officer Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker), who gets sent on an undercover operation to infiltrate Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) heist operation. Brian falls in love with Mia (Jordan Brewster) and struggles between loyalty to his mission and his attachment to Mia.

The debut film earned a total of $207.3 million, with $144.5 million being domestic and $62.8 million coming from overseas.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

The second film focused on Paul Walker’s character, Brain, after Vin Diesel left the franchise. Brian leaves the police force and starts street racing in Miami. Later, he gets commandeered by the FBI for a mission. Brian partners up with Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) and Tej Parker (Ludacris).

The second film earned a total of $236.4 million. Although it earned less domestically than the first film, it earned more abroad. The sequel earned $127.2 million domestically and $109.2 million overseas.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

The franchise’s third movie introduces brand new characters. The film is also chronologically the seventh film of the series. Sean Boswell leaves the U.S. after running into trouble with the law, and lives with his father in Tokyo. Sean continues to street race while he is in Tokyo and meets Twinkie (Bow Wow) and Han (Sung Kang).

This movie did not perform as well as the previous two, earning only $158.5 million. It earned $62.5 million in the U.S. and 96 million abroad.

Fast and Furious (2009)

The franchises re-introduced characters from the first film and returned to chronological order. Vin Diesel is back as Dominic and comes out of hiding when his girlfriend Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) dies. Dominic also partners up with Brian and Mia again and meets Han.

The 2009 film got the franchise back on track, bringing in a total of $363.2 million. It raised $155.1 domestically and $208.1 in other countries.

Fast Five (2011)

The fifth movie introduces Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who plays Hobbs. Hobbs hunts down the Fast & Furious group as they attempt to steal from a corrupt business man in Brazil. This film seemed to have some of the craziest stunts the franchise had yet to see.

The 2011 return to Fast & Furious marked an upward turning point for the series. The blockbuster made $626.1 million in total. It earned $209.8 million in the U.S. and $416.3 million across the world.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

In 2013 the gang returns, but this time Hobbs pairs up with the former bad guys. The group works together to take down a terrorist organization run by Owen Shaw. The group is originally skeptical to join Hobbs until he pardons them. The audience also learn Letty is still alive and survived her accident, but now suffers from amnesia and works for Shaw.

The sixth Fast & Furious film made $788.7 million in total. It also earned $238.7 million in the U.S. and $550 million globally.

Furious 7 (2015)

2015 marked the biggest year for the franchise. The film earned the most it had in franchise history, but it also followed the death of one of the series’ main actors, Paul Walker. Hobbs helps the group again as they struggle with Deckard Shaw, who tries to avenge his Brother Owen’s death.

This blockbuster raked in an overwhelming total of $1.5 billion. It made $353 million in the U.S. and an outstanding $1.163 billion across seas.

The Fate of the Furious (2017)

The last film before Hobbs & Shaw followed in the previous film’s footsteps and performed well across the world. Following Paul Walker’s death, Brian departs the crew as he takes on fatherhood. Dominic also finds out he has a child of his own. He later gets blackmailed by the new villain Cipher (Charlize Theron). Cipher holds Dominic’s baby hostage, and the crew fights to save him as he battles Cipher.

The 2017 predecessor to the current film earned $1.236 billion worldwide. It made $1.516 billion domestically and $3.615 overseas.

All movie statistics come from The Hollywood Reporter and Boxofficemojo.