NFL preseason kicks off with league's top players list

The NFL released its annual list of Top 100 Players of 2019 and named Aaron Donald, a defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams, to the No. 1 spot.

The league establishes the annual list by asking NFL players to cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2019 NFL season.

This marks Donald’s fourth top-15 ranking in his five-year career. NFL.com said, “2018 was his best season yet. Donald led the league with 20.5 sacks, 25 tackles for loss and 41 quarterback hits.”

Others in the top ten list include Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (No. 8) and Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (No. 10).

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady steals the sixth spot, as he launches into the last year of his contract.

"He's still going to make the right plays and put his team in a position to win," according to the NFL's list. "For how long, nobody knows. This has gone on longer than anyone could've dreamed, so any good years that Brady has left are just a nice treat for Pats fans."