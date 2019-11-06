Netflix CEO promises more program spending but some Samsung TV owners may never see it

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings told attendees at the annual New York Times‘ DealBook conference Wednesday, “We’re in the business of pleasing our members.”

Owners of Samsung Smart Televisions may not agree.

In less than a month, some Samsung models that have Netflix embedded in the units, will no longer be able to stream Netflix movies or series. A Netflix spokesperson in a statement to FOX Business said: “On December 2nd, Netflix will no longer be supported on a small number of older devices due to technical limitations. We've notified all impacted members with more information about alternative devices we support so they can keep enjoying Netflix uninterrupted.”

Netflix would not say which "older" Samsung models would be impacted. On its web site, Netflix only has recommendations for 2019 and 2018 models that "have met the criteria and can carry the Netflix Recommended TV logo."

This is the second device demise for Netflix users in a month. On Oct. 8, the word was out that several devices from Roku -- the set-top streaming option -- would no longer be able to stream Netflix offerings. The Roku products impacted included: Roku 2050X, Roku 2100X, Roku 2000C, Roku HD Player, Roku SD Player, Roku XR Player and Roku SD Player.

Those Roku players will lose Netflix, the day before Samsung's TVs, on Dec. 1.

Samsung TV owners affected instead of opting for a new smart TV, could purchase a newer Roku model or Apple TV or Amazon Fire device to continue to watch Netflix without interruption.

Meanwhile, CEO Hastings promised on Wednesday to keep all users of Netflix keen on subscribing to the service. When asked about Netflix's dramatic increase in spending on content production now hitting $15 billion annually Hastings said, “We’re planning on taking spending up quite a bit.”

