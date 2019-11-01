Expand / Collapse search
Arts

‘The Irishman’ producer: Netflix 'playing by their own set of rules'

By FOXBusiness
Producer of 'The Irishman' Gerald Chamales talks about how great of a partner Netflix has been and Fox News contributor Jonathan Morris talks about how he asked them to change the script to be more realistic.video

Netflix's 'The Irishman' out in theaters

The new mobster film “The Irishman” has sparked major conversation with its all-star cast which includes Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

NETFLIX'S 'THE IRISHMAN' STRIKES OUT WITH AMC

The movie is officially out in theaters but only for a short period of time, since it’s also available for streaming on Netflix.

“The Irishman” producer Gerald Chamales told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney Netflix has been playing by their own rules by allowing the split preview.

This image released by Netflix shows Al Pacino, right, in a scene from "The Irishman." (Niko Tavernise/Netflix via AP)

“It's such an extraordinary film,” Chamales said. “And [Netflix] has been an incredible partner … This is, in my view, an event film. And I believe that showing it in theaters is important. We all wanted it to have a wide release.”

“We’re really looking forward to the public's reception of the film. And I think it's going to be fantastic.”

- Gerald Chamales, "The Irishman" producer

Chamales admits streaming, as a whole, has been “disruptive to legacy film companies,” but he says Netflix is an “extraordinary technology company as well as content company … and they’re certainly the leader.”

