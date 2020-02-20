Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Netflix

Netflix CEO's new book to shed light on streaming giant's work culture

The book details how Netflix became a global streaming pioneer

Reuters
close
Host of Netflix's new show 'Restaurants On The Edge' Nick Liberato says NEtflix has a much bigger reach than typical cable TV.video

Netflix show features restaurants who need the customers

Host of Netflix's new show 'Restaurants On The Edge' Nick Liberato says NEtflix has a much bigger reach than typical cable TV.

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings has written a book based on interviews with current employees, which sheds light on the streaming giant’s radical management culture and the controversial principles at the heart of the company’s psyche.

Continue Reading Below

Hastings co-wrote “No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention” with Erin Meyer, the author of “The Culture Map”, detailing how company culture transformed Netflix from a U.S. DVD service to a global streaming pioneer, according to a press release.

WILL FERRELL, PAUL RUDD TO STAR IN 'THE SHRINK NEXT DOOR' TV SHOW

The book is expected to hit shelves on May 12 and details Hastings’ corporate philosophy and set of management principles, as well as stories from his own career.

Several media outlets over the past few years have reported on the company’s unconventional work environment.

Canton, GA, USA - October 4, 2015 Netflix, hulu, and hbo subscription streaming video service accessed through a Apple tv and displayed on a hd tv. These application are paid services popular with cable cutters as an alternative to paying for cable.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr