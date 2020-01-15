Expand / Collapse search
NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service to preview for investors

Comcast aims to ruffle a few feathers in the American streaming war

By FOXBusiness
Capital Wave Strategist Shah Gilani, ERShares CEO Joel Shulman and FBN's Susan Li on NBCUniversal's plans to remove 'The Office' from Netflix in 2021 and put it on its own streaming service.video

Streaming wars: NBC to remove 'The Office' from Netflix

Capital Wave Strategist Shah Gilani, ERShares CEO Joel Shulman and FBN's Susan Li on NBCUniversal's plans to remove 'The Office' from Netflix in 2021 and put it on its own streaming service.

Comcast’s NBCUniversal is set to introduce its Peacock streaming service to investors Thursday, according to the company’s corporate event page. The Peacock investor meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST.

CMCSACOMCAST CORP.46.28+0.25+0.54%

NBCUNIVERSAL’S PEACOCK STREAMING SERVICE SETS AFFORDABLE PRICE POINTS: REPORT

Details regarding what will be covered at the meeting are scarce, but Peacock is on track to launch this spring with a release date set for April 2020, according to teasers.

NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service is a nod to the media company's peacock logo. (NBCUniversal)

Last month, reports surrounding the streaming service said Peacock will be competitively priced for the streaming war in the American market. It is rumored to have an ad-free plan for $10 a month and an ad-supported plan for $4.99 a month, according to media news site The Information.

PEACOCK WILL GET $2 BILLION TOWARD STREAMING CONTENT: COMCAST CFO

"We looked and said, 'Let's do something different than in a very increasingly crowded field' and 'what is our fastest way to get to profitability and do so with the least amount of investment?'" Brian Roberts, Comcast chairman and CEO, told investors at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference in September, as reported in The Hollywood Reporter. "And laying that on top of existing relationships is one way to do that."

He continued, "If you do that, advertising with a light ad load, with the premium content that will be on this network, this will be unlike any advertising inventory available."

SCARLETT JOHANSSON 'SNL' OPENING MONOLOGUE INCLUDES PEACOCK STREAMING SERVICE PLUG

That same month, Peacock’s streaming service announced it will be loaded with over 15,000 hours of content that are a mix of dramas, comedies, unscripted programs, timeless titles and films. This includes popular hits such as “Battlestar Galactica,” “Saved By the Bell,” “Will & Grace,” “Top Chef,” “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “The Office” and “Shrek.”

Host Jimmy Fallon gave then-presidential hopeful Donald Trump a hair ruffle during a September 2016 episode of "The Tonight Show," which took place months before the historic presidential election in 2016. (NBCUniversal / The Tonight Show)

The streaming service is also targeting Spanish speakers with programming from the number-one Spanish-language network Telemundo, which is said to amount to more than 3,000 hours of content. An original 10-episode dramedy will air exclusively on the service to reel in Spanish-speaking subscribers.

For a wider net, Peacock will team up with Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation to develop original series that are family-friendly in addition to NBCUniversal other originals.

The Olympic Rings are installed at the Nihonbashi Bridge a day before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games One Year To Go on July 23, 2019, in Tokyo, Japan. (The Asahi Shimbun / Getty Images)

NBCUniversal announced it will host an immersive and interactive showcase called Peacock Live! in March to encourage subscribership. Additionally, the network will use the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as an extra push after launch.

Comcast is hosting a live webcast of the Peacock investor meeting on its company website.