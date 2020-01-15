NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service to preview for investors

Comcast’s NBCUniversal is set to introduce its Peacock streaming service to investors Thursday, according to the company’s corporate event page. The Peacock investor meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST.

Details regarding what will be covered at the meeting are scarce, but Peacock is on track to launch this spring with a release date set for April 2020, according to teasers.

Last month, reports surrounding the streaming service said Peacock will be competitively priced for the streaming war in the American market. It is rumored to have an ad-free plan for $10 a month and an ad-supported plan for $4.99 a month, according to media news site The Information.

"We looked and said, 'Let's do something different than in a very increasingly crowded field' and 'what is our fastest way to get to profitability and do so with the least amount of investment?'" Brian Roberts, Comcast chairman and CEO, told investors at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference in September, as reported in The Hollywood Reporter. "And laying that on top of existing relationships is one way to do that."

He continued, "If you do that, advertising with a light ad load, with the premium content that will be on this network, this will be unlike any advertising inventory available."

That same month, Peacock’s streaming service announced it will be loaded with over 15,000 hours of content that are a mix of dramas, comedies, unscripted programs, timeless titles and films. This includes popular hits such as “Battlestar Galactica,” “Saved By the Bell,” “Will & Grace,” “Top Chef,” “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “The Office” and “Shrek.”

The streaming service is also targeting Spanish speakers with programming from the number-one Spanish-language network Telemundo, which is said to amount to more than 3,000 hours of content. An original 10-episode dramedy will air exclusively on the service to reel in Spanish-speaking subscribers.

For a wider net, Peacock will team up with Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation to develop original series that are family-friendly in addition to NBCUniversal other originals.

NBCUniversal announced it will host an immersive and interactive showcase called Peacock Live! in March to encourage subscribership. Additionally, the network will use the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as an extra push after launch.

Comcast is hosting a live webcast of the Peacock investor meeting on its company website.