Scarlett Johansson 'SNL' opening monologue includes Peacock streaming service plug

Scarlett Johansson returned to "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend to host the show for her sixth time, and the writers managed to work in a cheeky plug for NBC's upcoming streaming service Peacock during the "Avengers: Endgame"-themed opening monologue.

The service debuts in four months in an increasingly crowded field of streaming choices.

Saturday night's opening monologue begins with the Marvel Cinematic Universe actress mentioning her fiancé, SNL co-head writer and Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost, before being joined by her longtime "Elf on the Shelf," Tweezil, played by Aidy Bryant.

Tweezil turns into dust, as do "SNL" cast members Mikey Day and Beck Bennett, while Johansson and Kenan Thompson attempt to get to the bottom of it.

Thanos glove-wielding Pete Davidson is behind the disintegration, and Johansson pleads with Davidson to use the glove to "snap" the cast members back into existence.

"Where did they disappear to?" Johansson asks.

"Peacock. It's NBC's new streaming service. Peacock, comedy starts here!" Davidson says with a smile and a wink.

The service will include the network's biggest hit shows, including "Cheers," "Parks and Recreation" and "The Office," which NBC paid Netflix $500 million for and will be exclusive to the Peacock streaming platform beginning in 2021.

Peacock will also feature several upcoming reboots of old NBC sitcom favorites "Saved by the Bell" and "Punky Brewster."

According to the network, the service will include 15,000 hours of shows, movies, and original programming as the network removes its content from soon-to-be rival streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

Comcast Chief Financial Officer Mike Cavanagh said last week the new platform will get $2 billion in funds dedicated to content and marketing in its first two years while claiming the Peacock streaming service will become profitable within five years.

The service will be free for all Comcast cable subscribers, with "various pricing tiers" for non-Comcast subscribers, but advertising revenue will "make the price to consumers sensible," the Comcast CFO said.

