Elon Musk's mother clarifies he's 'volunteering' as DOGE co-chair, not receiving an 'income'

The mother of Elon Musk, Maye Musk, is expressing her pride in her son’s commitment to helping the U.S. macroeconomy, clarifying that her son’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) co-chair position is all volunteer-based.

"[Elon and Vivek Ramaswamy] also want to share their expertise with [Trump], and they're volunteering, they don't need an income," Maye told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Monday.

"They're just volunteering to help in certain areas where they're in expertise. And I just glow when I hear all that," she continued.

Elon and his fellow co-chair Ramaswamy have started dropping hints about where DOGE will focus its efforts on trimming federal spending when the new administration takes over in January.

WHY ELON MUSK DOESN'T HAVE ACCESS TO ALL OF SPACEX'S TOP SECRET WORK: REPORT

Musk, the wealthiest person in the world who is known for his ambitious goals, has set an aim to slash $2 trillion in federal spending under the initiative, while Ramaswamy, a billionaire in his own right, has said entire agencies will be "deleted" under DOGE's recommendations.

Some of these proposals include simplifying the U.S. tax code, auditing the Pentagon, ending federal employees’ remote work, reevaluating expired congressional programs, modernizing IT systems and protecting federal health care and Social Security benefits – to name a few.

"And everybody's volunteering," Maye clarified on DOGE’s workforce, "to help [Elon] and Vivek."

DOGE’s official X account began posting job applications for the inaugural team last month, but did not specify if the positions are paid.

In response to one user on X who asked about potential DOGE salaries, Elon said: "Indeed, this will be tedious work, make lots of enemies & compensation is zero. What a great deal!"

When asked how long Maye thinks the personal and professional relationship will last between her son and the president-elect, she noted it’s likely indefinite.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"They both seem very genuine, so I don't see why it won't last. I'm very optimistic," she said in the pre-taped "Varney & Co." interview that aired on Tuesday.

"I just think even when all the problems are solved, which could take a while, I think they'll still be good friends."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business’ Breck Dumas and Kevin Gora contributed to this report.