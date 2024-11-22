Stocks jump, DOGE gets to work and Walmart talks tariffs

- While President-elect Trump is busy building his cabinet, the DOGE team is already hard at work

- Wall Street CEO gets nod for commerce secretary, treasury favorite picked after tight race

- Bitcoin nears $100K as U.S. stocks wrap up a winning week, along with big gains for gold

- Nvidia CEO tells FOX Business why his company is dominating the AI race

- Tariffs are just talk right now, but Walmart and TJX, owner of Marshalls and TJ Max, are telling customers what to expect

- SEE IT: Disney's newest cruise ship sets sail

- The $6 million-plus banana that sold at Sotheby's is not fake news

- Butterball CEO talks Thanksgiving turkey

DOGE STEPPING UP: Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, co-heads of the Department of Government Efficiency are already hard at work, setting up the chopping block……continue reading here.

VIDEO: DOGE will have no shortage of options to cut waste, says Kevin O'Leary.

TRUMP'S WALL STREET PICKS: In a tight race, Scott Bessent, former investment manager for George Soros, got the nod for treasury secretary late Friday, FOX Business confirmed…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Scott Bessent's recent interviews on the economy, Trump

Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick, well known for helping rebuild his company after the 9/11 tragedy claimed over 658 employees, including his brother, is in line to become the next commerce secretary… continue reading here.

VIDEO: Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Lutnick talks to FOX Business on 9/11 anniversary

WHITE HOUSE, POST ELECTION LATEST

STOCKS GRIND HIGHER: U.S. stocks rallied on Friday to wrap a winning week…more on the markets here.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 44296.51 +426.16 +0.97% SP500 S&P 500 5969.34 +20.63 +0.35% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 19003.651134 +31.23 +0.16%

This as Bitcoin flirted with $100,000. The largest cryptocurrency by market value has gained over 40% since Election Day…LIVE cryptocurrency prices here.

Helping drive the rally, say investors, is not only Trump's pro-crypto stance but a decision by SEC Chairman Gary Gensler to resign rather than be fired by the president-elect…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Why bitcoin's momentum is not a fad.

SHINING BRIGHT: Gold also got its groove back, registering the largest one-week percentage gain since March 17, 2023, hitting $2,709.90 an ounce…check ETF GLD, the largest gold fund.

THE ETF REPORT: FOXBUSINESS.COM

SUPER STOCK: Nvidia's quarterly results did not disappoint…continue reading here. The AI superpower has become so big, the top three best performing exchange-traded funds of 2024 let investors bet on and against the company…continue reading here.

Check Nvidia's stock price here

VIDEO: Nvidia CEO on his company being king of the world.

TARIFF NERVES: President-elect Trump has said he may use tariffs in dealing with nemesis countries. Retailers are weighing in on what it means for their shoppers. Here's Walmart's stance…continue reading here. TJX, parent of TJ Maxx and Marshalls, has a different view…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Tariffs are a negotiating tool, not a necessity, says noted economist Larry Lindsey.

PERSONAL FINANCE TIPS & TRICKS

HIGH SEAS: Disney's newest cruise ship Treasure is setting sail. FOX Business went aboard for a tour…continue reading here.

TURKEY TALK: Who better to talk about Thanksgiving meals than the CEO of Butterball…continue reading here.

NOT FAKE NEWS: It's true! An investor forked over $6.2 million for a banana at a Sotheby's auction…continue reading here.

