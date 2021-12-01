Omicron-specific vaccine testing underway: Moderna chairman responds to first omicron variant detected in US

Expand / Collapse search
Moderna chairman Noubar Afeyan joined "The Claman Countdown" Wednesday shortly after the first case of the omicron variant was reportedly detected in the U.S. to express concern for the nature of the new strand.

Afeyan confirmed advanced testing of vaccinations is in the works, including higher booster doses and implementing previous variants.

"We really do need to up the level of immunity to the virus," he said. "We need to get the maximum protection possible."

