Mister Rogers film expected to join top box-office hits based on a true story

One of the nicest men in Hollywood will be saying hello to neighbors Thanksgiving 2019, little over a year after a documentary on Mister Rogers broke box-office records.

Continue Reading Below

Sony Entertainment released the trailer Monday, teasing the true story of a journalist profiling Mister Rogers.

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor” broke records as one of the top-grossing biographical docs released in the U.S.

With this in mind, Hanks’ portrayal of the legendary Pennsylvania host known around the world is expected to reach one of the top spots as a theatrical rendering of his time at WQED.

Here are some of the top-ranked domestic box-office numbers from movies depicting true stories:

Advertisement

“Ray”

$75,331,600

Jamie Foxx took home a number of accolades for his depiction of the legendary musician Ray Charles, including the Academy Award for Best Actor.

The actor is likely to portray Mike Tyson on the big screen, publishing a photo with the notorious boxing legend on Instagram saying, “Thank u for the trust… one step closer.”

“I Can Only Imagine”

$83,482,352

The movie, based on Christian rock artist Bart Millard, tells the story of his tumultuous relationship with his father, portrayed by Dennis Quaid.

The low-budget film gets its namesake from the song performed by Millard’s band, MercyMe.

“Walk the Line”

$119,519,402

The theatrical take on country music star Johnny Cash starred powerhouses Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon, who won the Academy Award for her portrayal of June Carter Cash.

“Straight Outta Compton”

$161,197,785

The 2015 film took the box office by storm, dedicated to the story of the creation of N.W.A.’s first studio album.

The movie depicts the lives of Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, Ice Cube and others involved in the production of the album that’s known to have impacted other artists creating art within the hip-hop genre.

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

$216,428,042

Killer Queen takes the cake with the largest haul from the domestic box office. The feature film follows the life and death of Freddie Mercury, played by Rami Malek.

The movie’s namesake music video hit more than 1 billion views on YouTube by the end of July 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP