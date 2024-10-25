Mark Cuban doubts Musk would serve in Trump admin due to 'conflicts of interest'

"Shark Tank" investor Mark Cuban declared he would have no role in a potential Kamala Harris administration and that Elon Musk would not be in the White House if former President Trump wins, either.

FOX Business host Neil Cavuto spoke with Cuban Friday on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" about scenarios where either former President Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris potentially win the presidency this election, asking, "If [Harris] gets elected president, what cabinet position will Mark Cuban have?"

"None. Absolutely none. I don’t want one. I don’t wanna work for the government," Cuban said, noting that he has a company of his own that is already "killing it" and "changing health care."

"That’s one of the great things about Kamala Harris. You heard her talk about PBM’s pharmacy benefit middle men, really taking a hammer to them, you’ve seen her talk about transparency which will reduce cost of medications for families and households for 20-30% or more. You know, I think I could have more of an impact on healthcare in general with CostPlusDrugs.com and just doing what I do as an entrepreneur as opposed to working for the government."

HARRIS SURROGATE MARK CUBAN TELLS CNBC HE'S WORK WITH TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IF ASKED

Cavuto noted that there has been talk about Elon Musk taking a role in a potential Trump administration as the "cost cutter" secretary, but Cuban thought otherwise.

"Yeah but look, even Elon’s gotta – to me I would follow the law and say if I wanted a cabinet position, which I don't, I would have to divest everything I’m doing, and I don’t want to do that. I don’t see how Elon actually has a cabinet position or a real position inside an administration because of all the conflicts of interest that he would have. I mean, I don’t see how that works."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

HARRIS' RUNNING MATE FACED RENEWED SCRUTINY AFTER HIS ‘WEIRD’ SOCIALISM COMPARISON RESURFACES

Now you know, in the past, even with Donald Trump, I’ve been an adviser. I helped him, you know, I helped Peter Navarro find a company in the United States that did masks and helped them grow, you know, I helped Donald Trump when they were talking about healthcare and getting rid of the ACA. You know, I pray that he’s not president, but I’m-you know, I’ll do what I can to help my country first, second, and last."