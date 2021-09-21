FBN Prime: Kacie McDonnell’s ‘Mansion Global’ takes viewers inside America’s most lavish properties

Kacie McDonnell’s popular Fox Nation program, "Mansion Global," will move to Fox Business Network on Tuesday with back-to-back episodes at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET, as part of the new "FBN Prime" lineup that celebrates American industry and ingenuity.

"Mansion Global" explores the most lavish properties in the nation, offering viewers a unique glimpse into luxury real-estate listings of owners who lived the American dream.

"I get to go where people don’t usually get to go," McDonnell told Fox News Digital. "We are seeing things that you only see in magazines, but we're bringing it to life. We're taking you inside."

Once inside, McDonnell showcases everything from the décor and styling to the architecture.

"It's kind of like a Pinterest page that's brought to life," she said, noting that the multi-million dollar homes might not be related for many Americans but "Mansion Global" offers something for everyone.

"I go into these homes and I'm like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I can style my coffee table in my New York City apartment, like they styled their entrance table," McDonnell said. "Or, you know, you can pick up color schemes or design techniques or styles from watching these home and adapted into your space."

"Mansion Global" began on Fox Nation and subscribers can continue to their journey with McDonnell on the streaming service, but new episodes will now premiere on Fox Business Network as a key program in the new primetime lineup.

"It’s beyond rewarding and beyond humbling and exciting," she said. "The next day they’ll be available on Fox Nation.’

"FBN Prime" kicked off on Monday with How America Works" narrated by Mike Rowe and "American Built with Stuart Varney."

"American Dream Home with Cheryl Casone" premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, followed by "Mansion Global."

"American Gold: The Legend of Bear Gulch," a Fox Business original series, airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET as the Dale brothers attempt to mine 800 acres of previously worked land for gold in the wild mountain valley of Bear Gulch, Montana. The location holds special meaning for the five brothers as their father, grandfather and uncles all spent their lives dedicated to mining the area, where they believe a family secret will help prove there’s still millions to be found.

John Rich, an American country music star, will host "The Pursuit! with John Rich" on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET. The series, which also originally premiered on Fox Nation, will air all-new episodes featuring in-depth interviews with music stars, celebrities and entrepreneurs.

Fox Business Network will air special encore presentations of the week’s most popular FBN Prime programming on Thursdays from 8-10 p.m. ET.

As part of the revamped lineup, "Kennedy" will move to 7 p.m. ET. The network's Friday night lineup, featuring "Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street," "WSJ @ Large with Gerry Baker" and "Barron’s Roundtable" will remain in place.