Atlanta luxury real estate: What’s ripe on The Peach State’s market?

The bustling city of Atlanta, Georgia, home of America’s second-busiest airport and a great deal of Fortune 500 companies, is also the site of some of the country’s most lavish luxury listings.

FOX Business’ "Mansion Global" toured two locations on the city’s market, beginning with a penthouse duplex on floors 57 and 58 of the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead.

The four-bed, five-bath unit overlooks Atlanta’s famous Peachtree Road with 360-degree views. The nearly 8,300 square foot home is listed at just under $14 million.

"This is a one-of-a-kind home," listing agent Sam Morgan shared. "We call this the one and only because it truly is in Atlanta. It’s never been on the market before. I would imagine it would be a very long time before it’s ever on the market again so it’s truly a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Visitors are first greeted with a winding grand staircase at the center of the foyer. The condominium continues to wrap around into various rooms all colored in a light and bright palette.

At the crossroads of modern elegance, the kitchen’s wide island is draped in grey marble and the living room’s entertainment center is framed in swirling black stone. A sitting room, master bedroom and spacious his and hers bathroom sit just up the vast staircase.

Just north of downtown Atlanta, the lot sizes start to grow a lot bigger including second location 2640 Howell Mill Road. The six-bed, six-bath estate, expanding 10,195 square feet on 1.5 acres of property, sold for $5.5 million.

Listing agent Shanna Smith pointed out the home’s unique accents, complimenting the designers for creating a space that will "stand against time." The style of the home mimics that of an old Virginia farmhouse, influenced by the homeowner’s alma mater – The University of Virginia.

The center point rotunda above the foyer was designed after the university, as well as Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. Meanwhile, the homeowner and architect hand-selected wood from Cyprus, Georgia to incorporate in the master study and throughout the home.

Smith credited the duo for being "really thoughtful" in designing the home to not only cater to children with built-in bunk beds and exclusive playroom space but to grow up with the family once the children leave the nest.

The house does not fail to entertain, with a parlor, study and multi-faceted dining area included on the main level. Take the indoor elevator down to enter into the 700 square foot wine cellar that’s fit to hold 5,000 bottles.

The family room embellished with vaulted ceilings and an intricate metal chandelier leads out to a covered back patio. The backyard features a circular swimming pool, jacuzzi, putting green and tennis court.