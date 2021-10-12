Palm Beach real estate: A look inside Florida’s million-dollar mansion market

Palm Beach, Florida, where celebrities like Tiger Woods, Bon Jovi and former President Donald Trump call home, has a reputation for being glamourous, so it’s no surprise the luxury housing market is nothing short of spectacular.

FOX Business’ "Mansion Global" toured two estates in the Palm Beach area, the first bringing Italian villa vibes to Florida’s shores.

1160 S Ocean Blvd. in Manalapan faces a 160-foot stretch of beach and sits on 1.7 acres of oceanfront yard, totaling 20,075 square feet in property space. The asking price -- $29.5 million.

Listing agent Holly Meyer Lucas stressed that the Manalapan area is home to an "exclusive who’s who" of residents. Lucas detailed that this home is only one of 30 which features front yard beach access and inter-coastal canal access in the backyard for the option to dock a yacht.

"We’re seven miles from Mar-a-Lago here," she said. "So Manalapan has always been this little best-kept secret."

And the home on Ocean Blvd. further serves that exclusive feel, as the front entrance and sweeping staircase open up into a massive atrium and outdoor lofted courtyard. The entryway features tumbled coral worked into the front steps and archway – a material that can no longer be built with.

Pecky Cypress, a rare strip of wood, is another material that can no longer be used in construction, yet the Manalapan mansion features it throughout the expanse of the towering entrance ceiling.

The home’s great room and master wing, complete with a wide-set fireplace and wet bar, connect to both the kitchen and dining room, all pulling in warm, orange accents. The seven-bed, nine-bath estate also features a pool with a cabana, a tennis court and a putting green.

Traveling west, the next mansion located in West Palm Beach brings contemporary to luxury to 6717 S Flagler Drive. The oceanfront complex holds six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms inside the nearly 11,000 square foot property.

The modern home was sold for just over $15 million, according to Zillow. Douglas Elliman listing agent Burton Minkoff reiterated the house’s tagline: "There’s no resort like home."

The mock vacation home comes with a gym, a screening room, a dock that can house up to a 50-foot boat and a sprawling rooftop deck with two summer kitchens and custom, built-in hot tubs on each level.

The interior of the home is decorated with sleek accents including a mahogany staircase with transparent barriers and a grey stone fireplace. The U-shaped layout of the house is littered with glass doors along the exterior which pull back to allow an ocean cross breeze throughout the house.

The master suite serves pristine views of the water and features a full coffee wet bar leading into his and hers closet space.