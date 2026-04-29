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Mamdani tax break proposal sparks fears as business leaders warn of ‘fragile’ NYC economy

Billionaire CEO warns middle-income professionals and small business owners could leave the city

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FOX Business' Gerri Willis reports NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is pushing new taxes on businesses and the wealthy to close a growing budget gap. video

NYC Mayor Mamdani pushes new business tax as budget crisis spirals out of control

FOX Business' Gerri Willis reports NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is pushing new taxes on businesses and the wealthy to close a growing budget gap.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s latest effort to close a widening budget gap is intensifying concerns among business leaders, as his proposal to scale back a key tax credit threatens a broad range of companies that rely on it to remain competitive.

FOX Business’ Gerri Willis joined "Varney & Co." host David Asman to report on the proposal, which would reduce the pass-through entity tax (PTET) credit, used heavily by small- and mid-sized businesses, to help generate revenue for the city.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivering remarks at a rally in NYC. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu / Getty Images)

The PTET credit was introduced as a workaround to federal limits on state and local tax deductions (SALT) and has since become a financial lifeline for many businesses structured as S corporations and LLCs. Critics argue cutting it risks undermining those firms at a time when economic conditions remain uncertain.

O’LEARY SLAMS NYC TAX PLAN AS ‘SHEER BLIND STUPIDITY,’ DEFENDS WEALTHY INVESTORS

"Many states implemented a pass-through entity tax because many businesses file via the S corp or LLCs. And this became a workaround to keep them competitive," Partnership for NYC President and CEO Steven Fulop said. "In a time where the economy is fragile in New York City, we're saying just be cautious on these sort of things."

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Economist Steve Moore criticizes the 'tax the rich' agenda and 'tax tyranny' in blue states on 'The Bottom Line.' video

Mamdani's tax policy 'so divorced' from reality: Steve Moore

Economist Steve Moore criticizes the 'tax the rich' agenda and 'tax tyranny' in blue states on 'The Bottom Line.'

The proposal is part of a broader push that includes higher income, property and corporate taxes, raising concerns about long-term economic stability and business retention.

TAX FIGHT HEATS UP AS NEW YORK TARGETS WEALTHY HOMEOWNERS

Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis warned that the impact could extend beyond top earners, noting middle-income professionals and small-business owners could feel the strain.

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O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O'Leary weighs in on the dispute between New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Citadel CEO Ken Griffin on 'Varney & Co.' video

Kevin O’Leary calls out Mamdani as Citadel threatens to pull billions from NYC

O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O'Leary weighs in on the dispute between New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Citadel CEO Ken Griffin on 'Varney & Co.'

"The people that make $300, $400, $500,000 a year, they are the ones... They have an option. They get up and leave," Catsimatidis said during an appearance on "Varney & Co." "You can't destroy the real estate industry... In London, it’s been destroyed… If you do the same thing in New York that is a disaster."

As policymakers weigh competing approaches, the outcome could shape how attractive New York remains for businesses navigating rising costs and fiscal uncertainty.

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