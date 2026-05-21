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Lockheed Martin CEO unveils AI-powered warfare tech built to stop drone swarms

CEO Jim Taiclet says the company partnered with Nvidia to power its AI-driven national security missions

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Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the future of AI-driven warfare and the company’s new 87,000-square-foot Alabama munitions plant. video

Lockheed Martin's Jim Taiclet reveals how AI is changing modern warfare

Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the future of AI-driven warfare and the company’s new 87,000-square-foot Alabama munitions plant.

A top U.S. defense contractor pulled back the curtain on next-generation AI-powered systems designed to hunt down and destroy swarms of enemy drones as the U.S. rapidly expands its next-generation warfighting capabilities.

"We are inserting technology of all types into our systems," Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet told FOX Business on Thursday, detailing the company's AI-powered counter-drone system, Sanctum.

Taiclet said the system uses artificial intelligence to detect incoming drones, determine whether they pose a threat and predict where they are headed before they can be intercepted or disabled.

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Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet

Jim Taiclet, chairman and chief executive officer of Lockheed Martin Corp., speaks during a visit from then-President Joe Biden, not pictured, at the company's facility in Troy, Ala. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.  (Andi Rice/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"This technology alone is fantastic in being able to essentially hit a bullet with a bullet in space and destroy an incoming ballistic missile that's threatening our people, threatening our bases, threatening our allies," he said.

"But along with that, we've got to match — with technology — other threats, and we want to match the threat to the cost of our counterthreat."

The company is also focusing on a device called MORFIUS, a system capable of flying close to small enemy drones and "zapping" them with high-powered microwave pulses before moving on to the next target.

"This drone that we're building with the help of AI will enable us to attack 50 different drones with one mission without firing any weaponry," he shared.

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Lockheed Martin facility in Fort Worth, Texas

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company facility in Fort Worth, TX, USA.  (iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus / Getty Images)

Taiclet also spoke about the company's investment in an internal AI center in 2020 and credited a pipeline partnership with chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies the graphics processing units, or GPUs, used to support such national security missions.

He also described how Lockheed is repurposing existing battlefield weaponry to create cheaper, more scalable defenses against drone attacks.

More specifically, the company has modified Hellfire missiles — traditionally used as air-to-ground weapons on Apache helicopters — into lower-cost ground-to-air interceptors capable of taking down enemy drones.

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Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss the U.S. winning the AI race, the role of their technology for national security, the economic impact from the AI build out and more.  video

Nvidia's Jensen Huang: 'We want America's technology industry to be a national treasure'

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss the U.S. winning the AI race, the role of their technology for national security, the economic impact from the AI build out and more. 

"We're actually showing that we can do that as well," he said.

"We basically have a four-pack of these Hellfire missiles. We've reconfigured them with new technology. We connect it with the Sanctum AI, and we can now use that type of missile to destroy these incoming cheap drones." he added.

"That's some ways we're using technology and Nvidia has been a great partner for us in this."