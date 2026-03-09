GE Aerospace pours $1B into US manufacturing as CEO touts ‘tremendous demand’

GE Aerospace is pouring $1 billion into its U.S. manufacturing footprint as the company races to meet what CEO Larry Culp calls "tremendous demand," with nearly $200 billion in backlog and engine orders accelerating across commercial aviation and defense.

"People are flying, airlines [are] looking to expand and modernize, as is the U.S. Military and our allies around the world and, given the install base that we have, both in commercial and on the military side of things, we could not be busier," Culp said in a FOX Business exclusive, adding, "but happily so."

Culp joined "Mornings with Maria" on Monday to discuss the company’s sweeping investment, which will span 30 communities across 17 states and include $275 million dedicated to ramping up defense production.

Roughly one-third of GE Aerospace’s business is tied to defense, and the company powers two-thirds of U.S. military aircraft, including combat jets, helicopters and training platforms, Culp shared.

He said a significant portion of the investment is aimed at strengthening GE’s defense footprint, calling support for the U.S. warfighter and allied forces a "no-fail mission" for the company.

"We've got a role to play, and part of this multi-year investment effort that we've made, it'll be $600 million that we will have invested in our defense footprint over the last three years, is very much geared toward not only raising production, but quickening the pace of what we're doing for the U.S. warfighter," he said.

"That's a no-fail mission for us at GE Aerospace, and we're proud to be on board."

As part of the expansion, Culp said GE Aerospace plans to hire another 5,000 workers in 2026, matching the same number added in 2025, to build the expertise and capacity needed to increase production not just next year, but annually into the 2030s.

On the commercial side, Culp underscored GE Aerospace’s massive global footprint, noting the company is scaling up production to support an already dominant installed base that powers the majority of the world’s flights.

"We power the better part of three quarters of all the commercial departures around the world on a daily basis," he said.

"We have a million people in the air currently with GE Technology underwing. It's an incredible responsibility we all take very seriously… We'll need to continue to invest to support our commercial customers. But again, we're doing the same thing to support the U.S. warfighters and our allies around the world."