Led Zeppelin victorious in copyright lawsuit after Supreme Court denies hearing: Report

Led Zeppelin's copyright lawsuit will not be taken to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Continue Reading Below

NPR reports that SCOTUS declined to hear the long-standing case, in which Michael Skidmore, an heir for Spirit frontman Randy Wolfe, alleged similarities between the instrumental intro of "Stairway to Heaven" and Spirit's "Taurus."

The legal battle began in 2014, and a jury ruled in favor of Led Zeppelin in 2016, the outlet reports.

In March, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling that the song was not copied.

HOW LED ZEPPELIN WON 'STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN' LAWSUIT

Francis Malofiy, the attorney for Wolfe's estate, said at the time that the band won "on a technicality," as the jury allegedly was not allowed to listen to the song, but rather examined written score submitted to the U.S. Copyright Office.

"I think that's very disheartening for the creatives, and it's a big win for the multibillion-dollar music industry," the attorney said.

In 2014, Spirit bassist Mark Andes said that Wolfe, known as Randy California, never filed his own suit against Led Zeppelin -- specifically Jimmy Page and Robert Plant -- due to lack of resources, People magazine reports.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Wolfe drowned in 1997 while saving his 12-year-old son Quinn, who had been caught in a rip current in Hawaii. Quinn survived the ordeal.

Reps for Skidmore and Zeppelin did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.