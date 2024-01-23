LARRY KUDLOW: Trump's strong positions on key issues have propelled his comeback

A quick election day thought for my part. I don't know why Nikki Haley is vowing to stay in the race after New Hampshire, except perhaps that's what all candidates say -- before they drop out of the race.

Ron DeSantis said it. Vivek Ramaswamy said it. Others said it, et cetera, et cetera. It's a wonderful thing about politicians . They say "no, no, no." Until they say "yes." I don't know why Nikki Haley thinks she's being treated unfairly by the media, either. Here's a clip from this morning's Fox & Friends show. We report, you decide:

BRIAN KILMEADE: "I know you want to win, but is within 5 points of the former President, is that a strong showing?"

NIKKI HALEY: "You know, at the end of the day, you guys are going to be talking about what a strong showing is or not… Now, I don’t know if you’ll tell the truth." // "I’m going to fight no matter what. I don’t care how much y’all want to coronate Donald Trump. At the end of the day, that’s not what Americans want."

BRIAN KILMEADE: "Coronate, lie, not tell the truth, what you said on the couch… I’m really wondering why you think we’re the enemy."

Ouch. Frankly, I rather like what former President Trump said today. Take a listen:

DONALD TRUMP: "I don't care if she stays in. Let her do whatever she wants. It doesn't matter. I could just say that there's never been a movement like this - Make America Great Again."

Very magnanimous by the former President and it suggests he will continue his "unity" theme, which has been so effective.

Not only GOP unity, but also unifying the country around successful policies to restore economic growth, close the border and a strong foreign policy.

Interestingly, the TIPP poll came out today on the key issues . It's worth nothing that Trump comes out ahead on reducing taxes, handling immigration, growing the economy, reducing violence and crime and controlling government spending.

President Biden comes out ahead only on reducing homelessness and climate change. So, of seven key issues identified by the very accurate TIPP poll, Trump takes five. Another interesting thought-piece today from the Washington Examiner’s Salena Zito entitled: "Trump’s track to victory began when train derailed."

Zito, who is a great reporter, charts President Trump's comeback from when he visited East Palestine, Ohio after the toxic train derailment – where Biden has still not gone to visit that disaster site.

Trump's visit was widely covered throughout the media. Then, soon after that visit, his numbers began to climb. I have argued for a year that Mr. Trump's strong positions on key issues have propelled his comeback and put him back on top. I think tonight's New Hampshire results will bolster and re-enforce his remarkable political comeback even more.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the January 23, 2024, edition of "Kudlow."