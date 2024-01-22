Nikki Haley getting backing from Wall Street billionaires: report

Several Wall Street billionaires are planning to co-host a fundraiser for Nikki Haley to keep her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination well-financed after the New Hampshire primary, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

The fundraiser is scheduled to be held in New York City on Jan. 30 and will be hosted by billionaires Stanley Druckenmiller, Henry Kravis, Ken Langone and Cliff Asness, according to an invitation viewed by Bloomberg. Puck News first reported the fundraiser.

The event is being planned as part of a broader nationwide fundraising push being planned by the Haley campaign between the Jan. 23 GOP primary in New Hampshire and the Feb. 24 South Carolina primary , a donor told Bloomberg on the condition of anonymity.

Invitations posted by Puck News showed that Haley has four fundraisers planned in New York City at the end of January, followed by three in Florida, four in California, three in Texas and one in South Carolina, her home state, on Feb. 20 in the closing days before the state’s primary.

The price of admission to the fundraisers for individuals ranges from $3,300 to $16,600 depending on the event.

FOX Business reached out to Haley's campaign for comment.

Langone’s support for Haley comes after an early December appearance on FOX Business Network’s "The Claman Countdown," when he told host Liz Claman that he believes Haley has "got the determination to effectuate change in America, which is desperately needed right now."

He added that while he was "almost there" in terms of backing her officially at the time, he was "pretty certain that I’m ready to jump on the bandwagon because I think she’ll get it done."

The cross-country circuit comes after Haley announced a fundraising haul of $24 million in the last three months of 2023 – an amount that is more than double the $11 million she raised in the third quarter and over triple the $7.3 million she brought in during the second quarter.

Haley finished a close third with 19.1% of the vote in the Iowa caucus behind former President Trump , who had 51% of the vote, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who had 21.2%, but he suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump on Sunday.

The New Hampshire primary is set to occur on Tuesday, Jan. 23, and Haley said on the eve of the election that she will continue in the race to her home state regardless of the outcome in New Hampshire.

"This is a marathon. It’s not a sprint. The political and media elite say everybody needs to coalesce around Donald Trump," Haley told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum in New Hampshire on Monday. "We don’t believe in coronations in this country. We believe in democracy. I’m in this for the long haul."

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.