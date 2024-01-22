Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics
Published

Nikki Haley getting backing from Wall Street billionaires: report

Billionaires backing Haley's presidential campaign are planning fundraisers in the weeks between the New Hampshire and South Carolina primaries

close
Independents Moving the Needle founder Jonathan Bush explains how theres a huge opportunity for voters to upset election predictions. video

This is how Nikki Haley could beat Trump in New Hampshire: Jonathan Bush

Independents Moving the Needle founder Jonathan Bush explains how theres a huge opportunity for voters to upset election predictions.

Several Wall Street billionaires are planning to co-host a fundraiser for Nikki Haley to keep her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination well-financed after the New Hampshire primary, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

The fundraiser is scheduled to be held in New York City on Jan. 30 and will be hosted by billionaires Stanley Druckenmiller, Henry Kravis, Ken Langone and Cliff Asness, according to an invitation viewed by Bloomberg. Puck News first reported the fundraiser.

The event is being planned as part of a broader nationwide fundraising push being planned by the Haley campaign between the Jan. 23 GOP primary in New Hampshire and the Feb. 24 South Carolina primary, a donor told Bloomberg on the condition of anonymity. 

Invitations posted by Puck News showed that Haley has four fundraisers planned in New York City at the end of January, followed by three in Florida, four in California, three in Texas and one in South Carolina, her home state, on Feb. 20 in the closing days before the state’s primary. 

DOWN TO TRUMP IN THE POLLS ON PRIMARY EVE, HALEY VOWS SHE’S ‘IN THIS FOR THE LONG HAUL’

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign event at Exeter High School in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The price of admission to the fundraisers for individuals ranges from $3,300 to $16,600 depending on the event.

FOX Business reached out to Haley’s campaign for comment.

HALEY REVEALS PITCH TO DESANTIS VOTERS, PLEDGES SHE’LL ‘ABSOLUTELY’ MOVE ON TO SOUTH CAROLINA AFTER NH PRIMARY

Langone’s support for Haley comes after an early December appearance on FOX Business Network’s "The Claman Countdown," when he told host Liz Claman that he believes Haley has "got the determination to effectuate change in America, which is desperately needed right now."

He added that while he was "almost there" in terms of backing her officially at the time, he was "pretty certain that I’m ready to jump on the bandwagon because I think she’ll get it done."

NIKKI HALEY MET WITH GOP MEGA-DONOR CASINO MAGNATE MIRIAM ADELSON: REPORT

Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis verbally spar over their records on China on the debate stage

Former U.N. ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at a GOP presidential debate. DeSantis dropped out of the race on Sunday, leaving Haley as the lead rival to former President Trump. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The cross-country circuit comes after Haley announced a fundraising haul of $24 million in the last three months of 2023 – an amount that is more than double the $11 million she raised in the third quarter and over triple the $7.3 million she brought in during the second quarter.

Haley finished a close third with 19.1% of the vote in the Iowa caucus behind former President Trump, who had 51% of the vote, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who had 21.2%, but he suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump on Sunday.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley speaks during a Republican presidential debate. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The New Hampshire primary is set to occur on Tuesday, Jan. 23, and Haley said on the eve of the election that she will continue in the race to her home state regardless of the outcome in New Hampshire.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"This is a marathon. It’s not a sprint. The political and media elite say everybody needs to coalesce around Donald Trump," Haley told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum in New Hampshire on Monday. "We don’t believe in coronations in this country. We believe in democracy. I’m in this for the long haul."

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.