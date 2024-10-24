LARRY KUDLOW: If Trump is so bad, why are all these Democrats lining up to support him?

If Trump is so bad, why are all these Democrats lining up to support him? That's the subject of the riff.

Kamala Harris takes a break from her basement campaign at the veep's residence in Washington DC to call an emergency presser in order to put out the utterly despicable smear comparing Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. Utterly despicable! "Donald Trump is out for unchecked power. He wants a military like Adolf Hitler had, who will be loyal to him, not our Constitution," she says. Not only is the charge despicable, it's unproven.

It comes from a book written two years ago by The New York Times' Peter Baker and The New Yorker's Susan Glasser that quotes former Chief of Staff John Kelly, but while Kelly keeps repeating the charge, no one has been able to actually corroborate it.

General Kelly is a tragic figure here, a patriotic retired Marine Corps general, who was dismissed by then-President Trump and has been a source of incredible vitriol at Mr. Trump ever since then. Tragically, General Kelly has completely lost his way. I was in the Oval Office hundreds of times, and never heard Mr. Trump talk about Hitler or Nazi generals. Writing in the New York Post, Miranda Devine says the left has put a target on Donald Trump's back with these Nazi Adolf Hitler smears.

In other words, Kamala could well be instigating yet another assassination attempt on Trump's life. Now, I'm going to bet virtually the entire country knows that in the final days of what looks to be a losing campaign, Kamala Harris is absolutely desperate, but desperation like this never pays off .

Ever since Mr. Trump walked down the escalator in Trump Tower over nine years ago, Democrats have called him every name in the book. They impeached him, then they impeached him again, he was never convicted.

They've tried to throw him in jail for 750 years. They've tried to bankrupt him. They've tried to throw him off the ballot, but all the weaponized lawfare cases have fallen apart on appeal. Russia, Russia, Russia was a lot of baloney financed by Hillary Clinton.

Now Kamala is calling him a fascist, comparing him to Hitler, and claiming he's "unhinged" and "unstable," but Trump is standing a lot taller than she is, right now.

In fact, his favorability has just surged over 50% in two recent polls from the Wall Street Journal and Gallup. Over 50%. He's never been over 50% before. What does that tell you? Since last August, Team Kamala has spent $625 million on broadcast, cable, radio and digital ads. Team Trump has only spent $378 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Kamala has gone down. Trump has gone up. Go figure! Negativity doesn't always work, even in politics. Trump is lengthening his lead on the issues.

According to the Journal poll he's now +12 on the economy, +15 on immigration, +15 on the Middle East, +9 on crime. Of course, he is. The country does not want to re-elect the Biden-Harris administration. Kamala can't talk issues because nobody likes her issues.

So, she calls pressers to throw mud at Trump, even though the mud's not sticking. By the way, fittingly, she didn't even answer questions from the press at her own press conference.

Finally, just consider this for a moment. Kamala is smearing Trump with Hitler, so what is she going to do about this growing gaggle of Democrats running for the Senate, who have favorably mentioned Trump in their own ads against Republicans? It's a laundry list: Sherrod Brown in Ohio, Bob Casey in Pennsylvania, Tammy Baldwin in Wisconsin, Elissa Slotkin in Michigan, Jon Tester in Montana.

They've all put Trump in their ads. These are positive – not negative – ads about Trump! Not to mention, by the way, the likes of Bobby Kennedy and Tulsi Gabbard standing just last night on stage embracing Trump. So, does that mean they're complicit with Kamala's Nazi smear?

With her fascist smear? With her Trump derangement syndrome personal hate campaign against Mr. Trump? Pretty soon half the Democrats running for the Senate are going to be backing Trump.

Now, I wouldn't necessarily believe them, but it's pretty clear they're not paying any attention to Kamala Harris, or her despicable smear campaign, which, like the weaponized lawfare jihad, has probably given voters even more reason to vote Trump. That's the riff.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the Oct. 24, 2024, edition of "Kudlow."