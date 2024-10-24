Stuart Varney: Voters are not buying Kamala Harris' attacks on Trump

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed Kamala Harris' performance during a CNN town hall, arguing the vice president is making the election about how bad Trump is, rather than how good a Harris presidency would be.

STUART VARNEY: Kamala Harris has signaled exactly what her message will be in the final days of the campaign.

Pile on Trump. Call him names. Make the election about Trump and how dangerous he is.

Not how good a Harris presidency would be. No, she wants to make it about the evil Donald Trump.

Last night at a CNN town hall, Harris went out of her way, right from the start, to call him a "fascist."

Asked if he met the definition of a fascist, she replied, "Yes, I do. Yes, I do".

Asked about the plight of Palestinians in Gaza, she turned that around and again said Trump "is a fascist."

That’s the way it went all night. Short, direct questions from the audience were dismissed with long rambling answers that came back to blaming Trump.

Would she expand the Supreme Court? Should Americans pay for benefits for migrants? Codify Roe v. Wade?

No answer, except that Trump would be worse. The truth is, that’s all she's got, and it’s not enough.

A presidential candidate, at this stage of the race, has to articulate what he or she would do as president.

Kamala Harris is not telling us, and there's only 12 days left. Voters are not buying her attacks on Trump.

The Wall Street Journal poll, out today, shows 52% approve of Trump's performance during his first term.

That’s a high in this election cycle. Despite the demonizing, his approval level is going up.

Fifty-four percent disapprove of Harris' performance as vice president. She attacks Trump, but her own reputation goes down.

Here's why:

As Harris turns negative, Trump goes positive. Isn't that what America wants?

Not fear of the future, but a sense that your life may improve.

