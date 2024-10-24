Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney: Voters are not buying Kamala Harris' attacks on Trump

Despite Harris' demonization, Trump's approval level keeps rising, Varney argues

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argued Kamala Harris has reverted to calling Trump names rather than tell voters how good her presidency would be. video

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed Kamala Harris' performance during a CNN town hall, arguing the vice president is making the election about how bad Trump is, rather than how good a Harris presidency would be.

STUART VARNEY: Kamala Harris has signaled exactly what her message will be in the final days of the campaign. 

Pile on Trump. Call him names. Make the election about Trump and how dangerous he is. 

NEW NATIONAL POLL SHOWS WHO HAS THE EDGE 2 WEEKS FROM ELECTION DAY

Not how good a Harris presidency would be. No, she wants to make it about the evil Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris CNN town hall

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as CNN moderator Anderson Cooper looks on during a town hall event in Aston, Pennsylvania.  (Getty Images)

Last night at a CNN town hall, Harris went out of her way, right from the start, to call him a "fascist."

Asked if he met the definition of a fascist, she replied, "Yes, I do. Yes, I do". 

Asked about the plight of Palestinians in Gaza, she turned that around and again said Trump "is a fascist." 

HARRIS STUMBLES ON THE BORDER WHEN PRESSED ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION: ‘IS A BORDER WALL STUPID?’

That’s the way it went all night. Short, direct questions from the audience were dismissed with long rambling answers that came back to blaming Trump.

Would she expand the Supreme Court? Should Americans pay for benefits for migrants? Codify Roe v. Wade? 

No answer, except that Trump would be worse. The truth is, that’s all she's got, and it’s not enough. 

Michael Lee Strategy founder Michael Lee analyzes Palantir and explains why Treasury yields are rising on Varney & Co. video

Markets are starting to price in a Trump win: Strategist Michael Lee

Michael Lee Strategy founder Michael Lee analyzes Palantir and explains why Treasury yields are rising on Varney & Co.

A presidential candidate, at this stage of the race, has to articulate what he or she would do as president. 

Kamala Harris is not telling us, and there's only 12 days left. Voters are not buying her attacks on Trump.

The Wall Street Journal poll, out today, shows 52% approve of Trump's performance during his first term. 

HARRIS' DEMONIZATION OF TRUMP IS NOT WORKING, AND HER CAMPAIGN KNOWS IT: VARNEY

That’s a high in this election cycle. Despite the demonizing, his approval level is going up.

Fifty-four percent disapprove of Harris' performance as vice president. She attacks Trump, but her own reputation goes down.

 Here's why: 

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., sounds off on Kamala Harris for having no answers to the border crisis on her watch on Varney & Co. video

Harris is an angry candidate who takes no responsibility for the border: Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., sounds off on Kamala Harris for having no answers to the border crisis on her watch on Varney & Co.

As Harris turns negative, Trump goes positive. Isn't that what America wants? 

Not fear of the future, but a sense that your life may improve.

