LARRY KUDLOW: Trump has Biden on the run

Let me circle back to President Trump's rally on the beach in Wildwood, N.J., last Saturday. I believe this was an historic event.

Just doing some homework, the only political rally on record here in America larger than Trump’s in Wildwood was Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s in Sea Girt, N.J., in 1932, where 120,000 people turned out.

That was 92 years ago — I wasn't even born then! — and was the handwriting on the wall for a massive victory for FDR. So, Mr. Trump scored an historic second. It's a huge deal that changes the dynamics of the entire presidential race.

Is the Wildwood rally the handwriting on the wall for Donald Trump? Michael Goodwin writes in the New York Post that the 2024 race is now Donald Trump's to lose.

Even the Wall Street Journal editorial page, no fan of Mr. Trump, writes, "Joe Biden goes from the basement to denial, polls show him behind Trump, and he won't come back unless he admits the problem."

Mr. Trump is polling well ahead in Nevada, Arizona and Georgia. The Great Lakes states are up for grabs.

Michael Goodwin points to the leftist Brookings Institution’s analysis that shows Biden is hemorrhaging support among Black, Hispanic and Asian voters, including among college-educated members of those groups, and Goodwin points to key issue factors that we've been talking about here for many months.

Mr. Trump has huge polling leads on the economy and inflation, on Biden's open border catastrophe and the chaos at home with the antisemitic demonstrations and also the wars in Ukraine and Israel and Gaza. The world has turned chaotic under Biden, but back to Wildwood, N.J.

The 100,000-strong turnout for Mr. Trump freaked out Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. Radio broadcaster Mark Simone pointed out that after witnessing the Wildwood shock, Biden suddenly comes out with a phony, tough-guy video — edited five times in 13 seconds — that he would debate Trump twice, in June and September.

There's a link between the Wildwood shock on Saturday and Biden suddenly accepting debates on Tuesday or Wednesday. Both Mark Simone and Steve Forbes believe that if Biden flunks the June 27 debate — even with all his wimpy guardrail conditions that it has to be CNN, no audience, etc., etc. — then the Democratic kingpins will replace him at the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19 in Chicago.

So, Wildwood shock has completely rattled Biden and the Democratic bigwigs. Wildwood changed the game. Trump now has Biden on the run.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the May 16, 2024, edition of "Kudlow."