Comer announces new subpoena in Biden family probe

House Committee on Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., announced a new legislative motion that aims to unveil financial information related to the Biden family.

"This morning, I issued a subpoena for targeted financial information from a certain financial institution related to Jim Biden, Sarah Biden and Hunter Biden. This is a result of many of the documents that Devin Archer turned over," Comer said on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday.

The new subpoena, which Comer claims will hopefully "answer every question [Congress has] had," comes just after another House Republican filed articles of impeachment last week.

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., formally filed articles of impeachment against President Biden last Friday over his recent comments about withholding offensive weapons aid to Israel, drawing parallels to House Democrats' first impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

COMER ANNOUNCES PLAN TO SUBPOENA MAJOR CREDIT CARD COMPANIES FOR BIDEN FAMILY RECORDS: ‘WE’RE WINNING'

The Oversight Committee started investigating the Biden family’s alleged suspicious business dealings more than two years ago, and in March called for the president to testify in front of Congress as "the committee has accounted for over $24 million that has flowed from foreign sources to you, your family and their business associates."

"It is unbelievable," the chairman said about the evidence collected. "I don't think you would find very many people that have a billion-dollar net worth that have as many different bank accounts as this Biden family had. Many of these were shell companies."

"Companies [whose] sole purpose was to launder the money that the Bidens were receiving from China, from Romania, from Russia," Comer continued. "And never one time through the course of this entire investigation, even during the depositions with Hunter Biden and the transcribed interview with Jim Biden, were they able to answer exactly what the family did to receive this money."

House Republicans – led by Comer – previously held a hearing regarding allegations of influence peddling within Biden's family less than two months ago. Following its conclusion, White House spokesperson Ian Sams said "That hearing was embarrassing for House Republicans. A total waste of time. It’s time to move on from this sad charade. There are real issues the American people want us to address."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Expanding in a post on X after the interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo Thursday morning, Comer wrote that the latest subpoena helps to further expose alleged influence peddling schemes, intentionally complicated webs of LLCs formed by the Bidens for financial gain and the role the president has played.

"We believe we found some more accounts that will answer some more questions. And hopefully we can prepare to close this investigation and present our findings to the American people," Comer told Bartiromo while also noting an impeachment inquiry is in its "final stages."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Fox News Staff contributed to this report.