Stuart Varney: The media doesn't want you to know about Trump's massive New Jersey rally

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed Donald Trump's big beach rally in historically deep-blue New Jersey, arguing the media "ignored and denigrated" the event because it showed "enthusiastic" support for the 45th president.

STUART VARNEY: New Jersey is a deep blue state. Trust me on this, I live there.

It's run by Democrats, top to bottom.

MASSIVE TRUMP BEACH RALLY IN DEEP-BLUE NJ DRAWS STARK CONTRAST TO BIDEN'S BEACH WEEKEND

So it was surprising to see Donald Trump attract a massive crowd.

80,000 to 100,000 people flocked to his rally in Wildwood on Saturday.

That's on the Jersey shore, right next to the key state of Pennsylvania.

The media, however, doesn't want to know about the biggest political rally in New Jersey in decades.

WHITE HOUSE SHOULD BE ‘CONCERNED’ AS TRUMP RALLIES AS MANY AS 100K IN DEEP-BLUE NEW JERSEY

Oh, no. They were looking for any negative they could find.

"Trump insults prosecutor at Jersey Shore rally filled with vulgar jabs." That's the Washington Post.

The New York Times insists Trump likened migrants to Hannibal Lecter.

I watched NBC Nightly News on Saturday, and the massive rally got just a few seconds of coverage.

More from the Washington Post. Trump said, "We are going to win the state of New Jersey."

That's not something the post would relish, so they ran this headline, "In top races, Republicans try to stay quiet on Trump's false 2020 claims."

No mention of Biden's totally false claim that he inherited a 9% inflation rate.

To the media, the Jersey rally had to be ignored and denigrated, because it demonstrated enthusiastic support for Trump.

It also demonstrated, yet again, the sharp contrast between the Biden campaign.

While Trump was packing them in at the Jersey shore, Biden was packing in the money from super-rich donors in San Francisco.

Trump with "the people," Biden with "the elites."

On Sunday, the day after Trump's beach party, Biden was holed up at his beach house in Delaware.

He doesn't get back to the White House until this afternoon.

Trump will be in court in New York this morning. Voters are aware of this contrast, and are responding.

The latest New York Times poll shows Trump leads Biden in 5 of 6 swing states.

Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania. No wonder the media are worried.